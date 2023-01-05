ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
waldronnews.com

Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy