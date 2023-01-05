ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Malek Sherif

House member Jim Jordan has defended a recent brawl by saying it was "just as the Founders intended it."

According to Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the founders of the United States would have approved of the brawl that broke out last week on the House floor between members of his party. Late on Thursday night, during the 14th round of voting to elect a speaker, Representative Mike Rogers was restrained by Representative Richard Hudson after Rogers confronted fellow Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, who had refused to back Representative Kevin McCarthy for the leadership of the Republican majority.

