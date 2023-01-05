ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 80

Jeffrey Perry
4d ago

Good. No need for racists in our military. We are all the same. We bleed the same blood. Am I right my veteran brothers and sisters?

Reply(14)
43
Jeff Blanton
2d ago

As a white Marine 86-91 I experienced racism from blacks in the Marine Corps. I also witnessed racism from white Marines. The point is, racism exists in all races. I wish it didn't though.

Reply(1)
11
clark jones
3d ago

As a Marine myself (Ssgt USMC 1986-91) he does not deserve the title of United States Marine.

Reply(4)
26
