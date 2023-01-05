Read full article on original website
Rallying-Apologetic Al-Attiyah retains Dakar lead, more trouble for Audi
(Reuters) – Toyota’s defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah retained a comfortable lead of more than an hour after the Dakar Rally’s seventh stage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on another tough day for rivals Audi. The Qatari, who played it safe in the first part of a marathon...
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY (Reuters) – South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team’s battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday. The tourists batted out the last day...
Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final
ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting...
