Hints Of Gold And Volt Enhance This Nike Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 experienced an overwhelming amount of disparate constructions and color blockings throughout the silhouettes 40th anniversary. And yet, the Beaverton-based brand continues to find unique concoctions to dress its famed hardwood-tooled model in, such as the diverse number of accents attributed to this near “Triple-White” ensemble.
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Takes On An Earthly Colorway
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid presides as one of the Beaverton brand’s most divisive silhouettes, the mid-top model continues to employ a diverse array of design capabilities for Jordan’s first signature silhouette, such as this obscurely colored women’s-exclusive ensemble. Flipping the tonal composition of this upcoming...
This Nike Air More Uptempo Shatters Backboards
In 2015, the “Shattered Backboard” colorway successfully entered the pantheon of legendary sneaker colorways thanks to the limited release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. Inspired by Jordan’s in-game stunt from an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard” spawned a full family of releases while inspired the Nike, Inc. brand to pursue other styles in that manner.
The Nike Air Trainer 1 Retro Appears In An Uncomplicated “White/Black” Package
Simpler is often better when it comes to the 1980s retro footwear, often because the design itself is the centerpiece. None gets more bare-boned than a white and black pairing, a look that’s become exceedingly popular (and exhausting) on the Panda Dunks. The Nike Air Trainer 1, a silhouette that experienced some attention in 2022, is another example of how an uncomplicated approach can achieve great results. As we saw in the Air Trainer 1 by Travis Scott, or the Air Trainer 1 SP with added buckles and pull-tabs, there is such thing as “too much”.
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” 2023 Features Heart-Shaped Cherries
The annual Valentine’s Day Air Force 1s release is just around the corner as we present a look at yet another release for the February 2023 holiday. Featuring a sail, pink, and red colorway, this Air Force 1 features heart detailing on the pink lace dubrae as well the heel, pressed into the leather. A small heart dots the letter I on the midsole.
The Next Pouch-Donning New Balance 2002R Features A White, Red, And Navy Color Scheme
Once a failed idea, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the brand’s most popular products amongst sneaker collectors. Recently, the performance-runner-turned-lifestyle-staple emerged in a patriotic mix of white, red, and navy colors. Accompanied by a detachable pouch on the tongue, the unreleased pair features a red and...
Official Images Of The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide
Following the raucous reception of the Nike Calm Slide and its eery similarity to the adidas Yeezy Slide, the brand is continuing to harken the aesthetics of its iconic silhouettes to serve as the main inspiration behind its latest slate of slip-on propositions. Known to infuse their slides with the brand’s heralded Air Max cushioning systems, the Nike Air More Uptempo now takes on its own slip-on interpretation.
Nike’s Retro-Themed “Split” Concept Reaches The Air Force 1
Splitting its silhouette down the middle, Nike’s retro-inspired “Split” concept is set to touch down on the Air Force 1 Low after denoting a slew of constructions across Jordan Brand’s offerings. Proffering split-blocked treads, midfoot Swooshes, tongue tabs and insole branding, a tonal greyscale effort envelops...
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
Canvas And Leather Coordinate For A Clad-White Air Force 1 Low
The “Triple-White” aesthetic of the Nike Air Force 1 has stood the test of time since its introduction in the early 90s. With decades of design language pushing the silhouette into the future of lifestyle footwear, a bevy of both collaborative and inline takes have harkened the all-white ensemble to persistent acclaim. And now, the perennial ensemble lands atop the Air Force 1 Low coupled with canvas tooling.
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Could Be Returning For Holiday 2023
Much like last year — which ended with a fruit-inspired Air Jordan 11 — 2023 will close out on yet another “Cherry” colorway, albeit this time the Air Jordan 12‘s own. First released in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” debuted to quite the audience,...
HOKA Introduces The Project Clifton, A Futuristic Twist On One Of Their Classics
HOKA has flown under the radars of most sneakerheads, despite teaming up with notable labels and boutiques the likes of Engineered Garments, Opening Ceremony, and Bodega. The Project Clifton, however, seems to be exactly what they needed, as many more are coming to learn of the French footwear brand following the silhouette’s introduction back in December.
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” With Big Bubbles Arriving For Air Max Day 2023
Nike is finally doing right by the Air Max 1 in 2023 as it is scheduled to bring back the original large Air Max units this year. An all-black weartest sample of said Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” was leaked in March of 2022, revealing the enlarged Max Air unit at the heel to reflect the original specs of the first visible Air Max sneaker. Not much later, the Air Max 1 ’86 “Sport Red” was revealed on an installment of Nike SNKRS Live, further confirming reports made by Air Max enthusiast @bubblekoppe.
The Jordan Two Trey Adds A Hint Of Royal To This “Concord” Reminiscent Colorway
Much like the design of the shoe itself, the Jordan Two Trey‘s various colorways often reference past releases. This is equally true of this newly-revealed pair, as it imagines what the iconic “Concord” would look like with a touch of “Royal.”. Above its sole unit, this...
Sail And Light Brown Decorates The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
The Swooshes recycled content series titled “Next Nature” continues to proffer environmentally conscious constructions in tandem with compelling contrasts, such as this neutral-toned Nike Dunk Low effort. Ideal for neutral-dominant outfits, the silhouette’s lightened overlays and darkened undertone mirrors the aesthetic of the silhouette’s fourth homage to the...
Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Coming In 2023
As one of the most respected purveyors of exclusive products, Union has served as one of Jordan Brand’s most elusive and effective collaborative partners, beefing up the brand’s calendar of releases alongside the likes of A Ma Maniere, Travis Scott and Off-White. Presiding at the intersection of fashion and functionality, the LA-based establishment’s go-to relationship with Jumpman has since proffered a slate of revered propositions including the Union x Air Jordan 1, a duo of Air Jordan 4’s and most recently, the collaborative Air Jordan 2 “Grey Fog”.
First Look At The Air Jordan 7 “White/Infrared”
As one of the most coveted colorways within Jordan Brand’s iconic and extensive archives, the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” not only debuted in MJ’s home state during the 1991 All-Star game, but it was also along for the ride en route to His Airness’ first NBA Championship. While the staple vibrant red accent is most often attributed to the latter – having dressed an Air Jordan 4 in early 2022 – the model that culminated with back-to-back rings is now harkening the OG hue with a brightened twist.
