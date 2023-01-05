Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Roya Nikkhah on the royal reaction to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir
Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her exclusive reporting on the royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare."
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry details his feelings about Camilla, the Queen Consort — and why the press once considered her "the villain"
In his new book, "Spare," Prince Harry's portrayal of his stepmother, Camilla, now the Queen Consort, is perhaps the most critical. She married then-Prince Charles in 2005, though the two had been romantically involved on and off for decades. Princess Diana famously referred to Camilla the "third person" in her marriage, and Prince Harry has not forgotten it.
Prince Harry: Comments on Archie's skin color in Oprah interview were misinterpreted
One of the most explosive claims from Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS was that there were conversations and concerns about "how dark" their son Archie's skin color would be. But Prince Harry said he does not believe the comments about the potential skin color of the couple's first child were "based on racism."
Prince Harry opens up about royal family rift in "60 Minutes" interview
Prince Harry sat down with "60 Minutes" ahead of the release of his new memoir "Spare," which comes out Tuesday. CBS News royal contributor Amanda Foreman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the fallout from the interview.
Royal revelations from Prince Harry on "60 Minutes"
The Duke of Sussex opened up about his life as a British royal in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired on Sunday, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated memoir "Spare." "60 Minutes" producer Draggan Mihailovich and Vanity Fair staff writer Erin Vanderhoof, who co-hosts the magazine's "Dynasty" podcast, react to the interview on CBS News.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sinks royals' popularity; expert says 'Timing is ghastly'
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s “60 Minutes” to promote his ghostwritten memoir "Spare," which hit bookshelves on Tuesday.
CBS News
Prince Harry says his family didn't include him in travel plans before Queen Elizabeth died
When the palace announced last September that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Prince Harry was in London for a charity event. 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper spoke with Harry about what happened next. "I asked my brother— I said, 'What are your plans? How...
1/8/2023: Prince Harry, A Hans Zimmer Score
Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper speak in the royal’s first American television interview about his new memoir, “Spare;” Hans Zimmer speaks with Lesley Stahl about scoring movies with a computer and piano keyboard.
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories
Prince Harry spoke with "60 Minutes" about how members of his family leaked negative stories about him to the British press to improve their own image. He also clarified previous claims about alleged racism in the royal family. Charlie D'Agata has more details.
CBS News
Highlights from Prince Harry's interview with 60 Minutes
Prince Harry spoke on American television for the first time about his upcoming memoir, "Spare," in a 60 Minutes Interview with Anderson Cooper. These were some of the revelations from their chat. Harry describes how he found out about his mother's death. Harry was 12 when his mother, Princess Diana,...
Prince Harry says he's used psychedelics to help cope with grief
Prince Harry says after his mother's death, he found a sense of purpose serving in combat with the British Army in Afghanistan. But he writes in his new book, "Spare," that when he returned home in his late 20s, he felt "hopeless" and "lost." Speaking with Anderson Cooper, Harry said he'd been fighting an internal war since Princess Diana's death and felt a great deal of anger towards the British press for its role in her death. Diana was killed in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in a Paris tunnel.
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0