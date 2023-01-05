ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi

A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wtvy.com

Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project. The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of...
DOTHAN, AL
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

OCSO investigating barrel racer death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a barrel racer from out of state who competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. OCSO reports that the rider was thrown from her horse, suffering a fatal injury. Officials said the incident took place...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Lake Martin tourism official expecting busy 2023 season

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there may be less recreational boaters out on the water in the winter months, the Lake Martin Tourism Association sees visitors 365 days a year. “We’ve really seen increased visitation over the last few years, and there’s no reason to think that that’s not...
GEORGIA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week

The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtvy.com

Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE

