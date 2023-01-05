Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
wtvy.com
Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project. The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of...
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
wtvy.com
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a barrel racer from out of state who competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. OCSO reports that the rider was thrown from her horse, suffering a fatal injury. Officials said the incident took place...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wtvy.com
Lake Martin tourism official expecting busy 2023 season
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there may be less recreational boaters out on the water in the winter months, the Lake Martin Tourism Association sees visitors 365 days a year. “We’ve really seen increased visitation over the last few years, and there’s no reason to think that that’s not...
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
weisradio.com
Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week
The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
wtvy.com
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE 7:36 PM : The roadway is back open. ORIGINAL: A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County. AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time. The wreck occurred...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
92.9 WTUG
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
