The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
Girl Scout cookie season has arrived
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
Iconic Places In Lake Charles That Are Something Different Today
Over the last few decades, the landscape and shopping scene in SWLA has changed. In our case, Mother Nature has had a lot to do with local merchants and storefronts relocating or shutting down for good. Hurricane Laura devastated many iconic stores and businesses in Lake Charles. Since the 2020 storm, some longstanding storefronts and shops have rebuilt while others have closed forever.
See Inside The Newly Remodeled Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
One of Lake Charles's favorite restaurants is back! Mr. Bill's Seafood Express is back and ready to pen this week. Mr. Bill's has been shut down since hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the popular local eatery. The storms basically destroyed the entire restaurant. Mr. Bill's is not only a great...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Jan. 6-8
The first full weekend of 2023 is here so what are you doing this weekend? Go out to eat, watch some live music, go to a sporting event, or are you ready to bring in the start of Mardi Gras?. There is a bunch of things going on in the...
2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show Coming To Lake Charles In January
It's that time again for you to get ready to get prepared and enjoy the great outdoors of Southwest Louisiana also known as Sportsman's Paradise. The 2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show will be in Lake Charles from January 13th through January 15th, 2023 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The show will be huge with a great selection of boats, sporting goods, kayaks, and RVs for you to browse and choose from.
Insane Sausages Opening A Second Location In Sulphur, Louisiana
Locally owned and operated Insane Sausages has announced that they plan on opening up a second location in Southwest Louisiana. Insane Sausage's current location is on Highway 109 in Vinton, Louisiana but they are now expanding and opening up a second location in Sulphur, Louisiana. The new location will be...
Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023. James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse. Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on...
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation.
Orange Police Reports
Orange Police Reports that were available from the weekend. Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm at My Garage Storage facility on I-10 A disturbance on Camellia St. turned into one arrest for having four warrants out of West Orange. An accident occurred on Hwy. 87 near West...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
