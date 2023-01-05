Read full article on original website
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died from a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 7. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s and 1990s, with work on such series as Cagney & Lacey Wiseguy, Nash Bridges and Martial Law, among others. Subsequent credits include Awake, 23 episodes of The Unit, Salem (13 episodes), Chicago Fire and, his final credit in 2017,...
Adam Rich, child star on "Eight Is Enough," dies at age 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died, his publicist said in a statement Sunday. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl...
1/8/2023: Prince Harry, A Hans Zimmer Score
Prince Harry and Anderson Cooper speak in the royal’s first American television interview about his new memoir, “Spare;” Hans Zimmer speaks with Lesley Stahl about scoring movies with a computer and piano keyboard.
