The Dalles, OR

kptv.com

Camas driftwood artist makes masterpieces out of nature

CAMAD Ore. (KPTV) - Scott Kluka, an artist from Camas, can look at a piece of driftwood and see a whole world. From mermaids to big foot, angels to horses, he turns nature into art. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise shows us how he creates these larger-than-life pieces. You can...
CAMAS, WA
columbiacommunityconnection.com

Library laptops boost distance learning

With funding graciously provided by US Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA), Columbia Gorge Community College distributed 75 Dell laptops to ten public libraries in the college’s service area just in time for the holidays. Students showing proof of registration may check out laptops for winter term 2023 from the closest participating library.
PARKDALE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Burgers & Shakes At This Oregon Drive-In

Thick juicy beef patties with Tillamook cheese, perfectly seasoned curly fries, and over a dozen flavors of milkshakes made with Umpqua ice cream have made Big Jim’s Drive-In a local favorite since 1966. If you’re driving through The Dalles in Oregon, you can’t skip a trip to Big Jim’s.
THE DALLES, OR
Upworthy

Oregon church puts out the most hilarious and inclusive messages

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2021. Pastor Adam Ericksen is on a mission to challenge what you think you know about religion. Since taking the reins a few years ago at Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, Pastor Adam has been spreading the original, inclusive message of Christ far and wide through slightly unconventional messages he leaves on the outdoor church marquee. His sometimes hilarious and sometimes political signs became such a hit among the locals that the church went viral online when many of them shared photos of the week's message on social media. "I came to the Clackamas United Church of Christ about a year and a half ago and realized that we needed to get our message out into the neighborhood," Pastor Adam told Bored Panda.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Letter from the Editor: We fight for information you deserve to know

Journalists at The Oregonian/OregonLive and all over Oregon regularly use the state public records law. The law, enacted in the 1970s, is based on the fundamental premise that the people served by government should be able to access information about how efficiently it functions, how it spends public dollars, how well (or not) elected officials are carrying out their duties.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA

