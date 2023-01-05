ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Monday Morning 1/9/23

Charter operators in the Gulf of Alaska will soon be able to buy halibut quota from willing commercial fishermen; and Homer’s first baby of 2023 was born Wednesday night at South Peninsula Hospital. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the...
HOMER, AK
Streak of brutal weather continues in California with more storms this week

Another powerful winter storm system is causing flooding, snow and mudslides in areas of California, where intense downpours have already wreaked havoc on communities earlier this month. The National Weather Service says California is in the middle of two major episodes of rain taking place "in quick succession" on Monday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

