kbbi.org
Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies offers guided winter activities at the Wynn Nature Center
Finding opportunities to get out in the winter and socialize can be challenging, especially for families. But Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is trying to remedy that. On Sunday, the Center hosted its first “Wynnter Sunday Funday,” a scavenger hunt to encourage exploration of the 150-acre Wynn Nature...
Monday Morning 1/9/23
Charter operators in the Gulf of Alaska will soon be able to buy halibut quota from willing commercial fishermen; and Homer’s first baby of 2023 was born Wednesday night at South Peninsula Hospital. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the...
Starting next week, borough residents can text 911 in an emergency
People in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon text 911 in an emergency. The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center is rolling out Text-to-911 service Jan. 16 for any emergency caller in the borough that is unable to place a voice call for help. Tammy Goggia-Cockrell is 911 emergency communications coordinator...
Streak of brutal weather continues in California with more storms this week
Another powerful winter storm system is causing flooding, snow and mudslides in areas of California, where intense downpours have already wreaked havoc on communities earlier this month. The National Weather Service says California is in the middle of two major episodes of rain taking place "in quick succession" on Monday...
