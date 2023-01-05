New school year, heatwave, burn bans, budgets highlight second half of 2022 From Staff Reports Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 ImageBody

JULY 7

COVID closes Appraisal District

An outbreak of coronavirus among the staff at Freestone Central Appraisal District led to the closing of the office for the first part of this week, and cancellation of Tuesday’s protest hearings before the Appraisal Review Board.

A notification on the FCAD website, and on the front door of the office, reads “Due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases among staff, Freestone CAD will be closed until July 7, 2022. Appraisal Review Board hearings scheduled for July 5 will be rescheduled. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Positive COVID-19 tests started keeping employees home late last week, and as the numbers climbed higher, Chief Appraiser Don Awalt realized he had no choice but to close the office until the cases subsided, he said.

JULY 14

County equipment keeps fire from threatening Wortham

A passing train sparked a grass fire near Wortham on Sunday and more than a dozen entities responded to help contain the flames.

Ultimately, the blaze burned 64 acres, destroying three empty structures, a couple of unused vehicles and many bales of hay, said Freestone County Emergency Management Coordinator Leonard Smith.

The fire was called in just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and the first-responders were there within five minutes, he said.

The fire spread quickly in the extremely dry conditions, and several area fire departments responded, including those of Wortham, Fairfield, Streetman, Teague, Kirvin, Southern Oaks, Richland, Angus, Retreat and Mexia.

Also responding were Mexia EMS, Limestone Medical Center EMS, Freestone County Emergency Management, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Forestry Service.

JULY 21

FISD to spend $1.2 million on security upgrades

Fairfield ISD trustees emerged from a closed session at their July 11 meeting and approved a bid from Knight Security for more than a million dollars for district-wide security upgrades.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Adams said the $1,270,783 quote mainly covered access, surveillance and notifications, but declined to go into detail since discussion was in closed session.

JULY 28 City banks on Wells Fargo building for admin needs

The city of Fairfield will soon have a new home for its city offices, including the police department, municipal court, utility billing, city administration and city council chambers.

City leaders closed with Cable Partners on the purchase of a building at 527 E. Commerce on Friday, July 22, for $1.475 million. Wells Fargo is the current occupant of the building. The bank will close its business at that location by Sept. 21, and its lease ends Oct. 31.

The city will then do minor reconfiguration to the structure and plans to move into the building beginning in January 2023.

The purchase was made possible by the city council’s approving a tax anticipation note in July for $1.735 million. The difference in the two amounts represents the funds to be used in the reconfiguration of the building.

“Three years ago, our city police and city hall staff had to leave the only home they ever knew,” Mayor Kenneth Hughes said when the purchase was announced. “Today, we finally have a permanent home.”

AUG. 4

FISD students head back to class Aug. 10

Fairfield ISD faculty and staff hit the building for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Students will be heading back to classes next Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“The start of the new school year always brings excitement. We have some new faces across the district, and they’re ready to join the Eagle family and provide our students with an amazing classroom experience,” FISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Adams said. “Many staff, coaches and students are already on campus preparing for the new year, and we know they’re going to be successful” Adams noted that the district is in the process of updating the HVAC systems and LED lighting across the district and anticipates these projects to last into the fall and spring semesters.

“These projects will provide a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for our staff and students,” Adams said.

The district has also made a substantial investment into security.

“We are in the process of integrating security upgrades across the district, and we have hired two additional resource officers so each campus will have a designated officer on campus,” Adams said.

AUG. 11 Five from convenience stores facing drug charges

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people Friday, Aug. 5, in Fairfield after three simultaneous search warrants on three businesses were issued after a two-month investigation into the trafficking of illegal substances that were found to be sold at the stores, per a statement from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The three stores were Jolly’s Shell (620 W. U.S. 84), Quik Stop Valero (401 W. Commerce St.) and a convenience store in the location of the former Rob’s (226 E. Commerce St.).

The three stores were found to be selling products containing THC that was over the legal limit allowed by the State of Texas.

Illegal products were removed by law enforcement at the stores.

AUG. 18

Fairfield ISD earns a B rating from state

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency released public school accountability ratings, and all Freestone County school districts received a B, with the exception of Teague, which earned an A overall rating.

The ratings measure how much students are learning in each grade, and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. They also show how well a school or district prepares students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military.

AUG. 25 Eagles ready to kickoff with season opener Friday night

The Fairfield Eagles will be hitting their home field on Friday evening to take on the Rusk Eagles in their season opener.

“We want to keep improving like we have the last three weeks,” Head Coach John Bachtel said. “Rusk is a good football team. We will have to play well to compete with them.”

This past Thursday, the Eagles traveled to Lorena to take on Gatesville, but the scrimmage was cut short due to lightning.

¨We only got 24 plays with the varsity. We improved on offense and defense. I wish we could have gotten the full scrimmage in, but it was good to get some work against Gatesville,” Bachtel said. “Our 9th and JV teams didn’t get to scrimmage due to lightning.”

Although the scrimmage was cut short, the Eagles still had some great plays on defense and found the end zone twice.

SEPT. 1

Fairfield City Council advances construction projects

Fairfield City Council has authorized the mayor to take the next step in moving forward the road construction on East Main Street.

Council members made that decision in a special called meeting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when they also agreed to seek a water rate consultant, seek a design-build firm to reconfigure the new city building; approve the purchase of a new Polaris ATV for the Parks Department; hire three new city employees and accept the resignation of a police officer.

As for the road construction, council authorized the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Hayter Engineering to design, coordinate and supervise road reconstruction on East Main Street.

Hayter’s engineering services are estimated to cost $26,185; and construction costs are estimated to cost $150,000$180,000. The funding will be appropriated in the 2022-23 budget. The project will reconstruct the asphalt on East Main between FM 488 and Hall Street, which is 950 linear feet.

SEPT. 8 High-speed rail company claims plans moving forward

After the deadline came and went for property tax payment in Texas earlier this year, proposed high-speed rail company Texas Central Railroad appeared to be flailing, leaving ad valorem taxes unpaid in many jurisdictions – including Freestone and Limestone counties.

The project, 10 years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, still includes plans to build a high-speed rail line connecting Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes, with a stop in College Station. The rail line corridor runs through Freestone and Limestone counties.

Two years ago, ownership records started indicating purchases of land by Texas Central, implying forward motion in the building of the railroad. Those purchases soon stopped, and voices railing against the railroad started to be heard, especially against the idea of eminent domain.

SEPT. 15 Body discovered on I-45 after apparent hit and run

An Interstate 45 traveler called the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to report what was thought to be someone lying on the side of the road around the 192 and 193 mile markers Deputies responded to the location and found a dead man. DPS also arrived and completed the on-scene investigation.

It appears the man was a victim of a hitand- run that had occurred within the last 24 hours, according to Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

SEPT. 22 City to tighten spending paperwork, budget guards

Fairfield City Administrator Nate Smith introduced to City Council a number of improvements he is making to keep the budget under control and also to keep Council continually apprised of city projects.

Smith made that introduction at Council’s Sept. 13 meeting, when Council also heard reports on the sales tax receipts and General Fund reserves growth; heard the work plan for the Fairfield Economic Development Corporation for the upcoming fiscal year and made other decisions concerning the city’s finances and well-being.

One of Smith’s innovations is something called Project Tracker, which shows in graphic color the status of each city project in the agenda packet so the mayor and council members may see the status and progress for themselves. Project Tracker will be incorporated into each agenda packet.

SEPT. 29 Council passes budget, tax rate

Fairfield City Council passed the proposed municipal budget for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23 as well as the proposed tax rate of $0.432511 per $100 of property valuation.

Council made these decisions at its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Although visitors and citizens are allowed to speak at every meeting, no one from the public chose to do so.

These were the only items on the agenda of the meeting, which lasted 15 minutes.

OCT. 6

Freestone County back under a burn ban

Freestone County Commissioners Court reinitiated the countywide burn ban last week.

The court members made that decision at their Thursday, Sept. 29, meeting, when they also heard a presentation from a competitor to TexPool, discussed updating the county’s COVID policy and accepted the Indigent Defense Grant Program.

As for the burn ban, the court reinitiated the ban upon the recommendation of Emergency Management Coordinator Leonard Smith, effective immediately. Smith said his recommendation was based in part on discussions with several fire chiefs and also on studying the KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index), which estimates the dryness of the soil and dead vegetation. The burn ban had been lifted at the court’s Aug. 23 meeting.

OCT. 13 Vehicle slams through Heritage Title in downtown Fairfield

A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the Heritage Title building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets in Fairfield early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building.

Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and were able to remove a woman through the window on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fairfield firefighters arrived soon after and were able to extricate the male driver from the vehicle by cutting off the roof. They were then able to extinguish the fire.

The man and the woman, both from the Lufkin area, were transported to hospitals by air ambulance.

OCT. 20 Pair of male suspects arrested Tuesday morning

Two male suspects are behind bars after a brief chase Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Freestone County Sheriffs Office responded to a hit-and-run accident on I-45 south near mile marker 192. Despite attempts to make a traffic stop, the vehicle in question refused to comply, which led to a brief chase.

Once the vehicle decided to pull over and stop, the driver was arrested and the passenger detained. Further investigation into the stop lead to the discovery of narcotics in the form of Xanax bars, marijuana and cocaine.

The driver was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

OCT. 27 Brackens celebrates special day

When retirement comes, some people pick up new hobbies or interests.

Laverne Brackens did. The lifelong Fairfield resident, who is now 95 years young, was recently honored by the Trinity Star Arts Council with “Laverne Brackens Day,” on Oct. 13, at the Williford Foundation for American Art.

“I never imagined that my quilts would get this much recognition. This was a surprise,” Brackens said. “I donated these to the museum. I never imagined that I would have my own day. I’ve lived in Fairfield all of my life. I raised all of my children here. I just want to thank whoever came up with this and may God bless them.”

Brackens is the second in a line of tour generations when it comes to gullting. However, she wasn’t always involved in the art.

“I retired from the state school (in 1987) and I had to have something to do with my hands, Brackens said. “My mother told me to quilt, but I told her that I’m never going to quilt.’

Brackens eventually gave in to her mother’s advice and the rest is history.

NOV. 3 Draper going to state in cross country

Jerry Draper isn’t just representing Fairfield cross country when he competes in the Class 3A state meet Saturday morning.

He’s representing much more. Draper, a sophomore, is the first Fairfield boy since Daniel Campbell to qualify for the state meet, which takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Not only is Draper the only Fairfield athlete -- male or female -- to qualify for the state meet, he’s also the only male athlete from District 20-3A to qualify. He earned his berth to state with a 13th-place finish in the Region III-3A Meet Oct. 25, in Huntsville.

Draper also did it in personal-best fashion - 17 minutes, 30 seconds. The top four teams and top 10 individuals not attached to a state-qualifying team advanced to the state meet.

NOV. 10 County avoids storm damage

Freestone County did not have any significant storm damage last Friday despite having a tornado warning.

The tornado warning was issued last Friday afternoon after a tornado was spotted south of Groesbeck at approximately 5 p.m. The tornado was reportedly moving northeast at 40 mph, but it did not cause significant damage to Freestone County, according to Leonard Smith of the Freestone County Office of Emergency Management.

NOV. 17 Officers honored for courage and bravery in wreck

On Saturday, Oct. 8, in the early morning hours, there was a major vehicle accident in Fairfield that involved a vehicle leaving the roadway, going airborne, and entering an office building. On impact, there was a burst of flames and the vehicle caught fire inside the building with the individuals being entrapped within the car.

FCSO Deputies Justin Campbell and Chad Hill were first on scene and began fighting the fire with fire extinguishers in an attempt to keep the fire from moving further into the cab of the car.

Fairfield Police Officer Josh Ashley soon arrived on scene, as well as, DPS Trooper Josh Schlaudt, and they too started making multiple entries in and out of the building as they tried holding off the fire with extinguishers and battling through the smoke.

The officers were eventually able to pull the passenger through the passenger window and carry her to safety. Due to their quick actions and continuous selfless efforts, they bought enough time for the fire department to arrive on scene who were then able to handle the remaining fire and assist in getting the driver of the vehicle removed from the car and to safety and medical attention.

NOV. 24 Freestone Medical center excited to welcome back volunteers

Freestone Medical Center is excited to announce that the hospital’s volunteer program has been reinstated after having been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At FMC, volunteers are an integral part of the day-to-day hospital operations, such as aiding patients within the facility, providing spiritual care, providing administrative support, and working on special projects. With wide varieties of work experience and education, the hospital volunteer staff complement the various service positions and are essential to patient care.

“It’s exciting to be able to welcome our volunteers back, and it’s especially nice to see the friends and coworkers we have not been able to see during the pandemic,” says John Yeary, CEO.

DEC. 1 Hometown Christmas around the square this Saturday

The Freestone County Courthouse will be the place to be this Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Hometown Christmas around the Square will be taking place from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Bettye Trask will read the Christmas Story at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the evening on the square.

The Hometown Christmas parade will begin at 4 p.m. Deadline to enter the parade is Friday, Dec. 2, at noon. There will be cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and third place floats. Line-up will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the elementary school.

The River of Life will be hosting their nativity and petting zoo from 4-7:30 p.m. Their live drama performances will take place at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Santa will be at the Courthouse from 5-7:30 p.m. to visit with all of the youngsters.

There will be vendors set up with food, games, and products all evening at the courthouse. Arts and crafts will be available for kiddos to complete from 5-7:30 p.m. as well.

DEC. 8 Local agencies assist in nabbing burglary suspects

Two burglary suspects are behind bars in the Navarro County Justice Center after they were caught in Fairfield last week.

The suspects allegedly broke into a convenience store recently on Interstate 45 in Navarro County. They were caught in Fairfield on Nov. 30.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information on the burglary investigation, which led NCSO Detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. NCSO Detectives, along with Deputies from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, located and apprehended the two suspects that were suspected to be involved in a smash and grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of IH 45 West in Navarro County.

DEC. 15 50 jobs heading for Freestone County

A company is planning to open a branch in Fairfield that will offer 50 well-paying jobs within the next five years, so they are seeking a tax abatement from Freestone County as well as the city of Fairfield.

Freestone County Commissioners heard a presentation on the matter at the Dec. 7 meeting, when they also continued plans for a new building for the consolidated dispatch department; kept the burn ban lifted; and made other decisions about the county.

As for the new employer, Fairfield Economic Development Corporation President David Fowler made a presentation about considering a tax abatement for Hoover Treated Wood Products, of Thomson, Ga. Hoover plans to open its facility at the Freestone County Industrial Park.

DEC. 22 FISD to consider adding cosmetology, other offerings

Students at Fairfield High School may soon have the opportunity to add cosmetology and new health science courses to their class choices, if trustees approve the additions at their January meeting.

FHS Principal Sonya Gibson and Counselor Cindy Kirgan presented the possibilities to the board at their regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 15.

Students at FHS were surveved and out of 152 responses. 45.4 percent indicated they would take dual credit cosmetology classes if offered; 22.4 percent said they were unsure, and the rest said they would not.

DEC. 29 Barrett to play in Dream All-American Bowl next week

Braiden Barrett was nominated and accepted into the 2023 Dream All-American Bowl taking place at 5 p.m. Jan. 7, at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a four-day event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide pIatorm.

The Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best senior and underclassmen athletes Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players and current college coaches.