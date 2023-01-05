WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress early Saturday. McGarvey was declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections in November, filling the vacant seat left by Kentucky 3rd District congressman John Yarmuth, who announced he would be retiring at the end of his eighth term.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO