Wave 3
Democratic congressman Morgan McGarvey sworn-in to the 118th Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress early Saturday. McGarvey was declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections in November, filling the vacant seat left by Kentucky 3rd District congressman John Yarmuth, who announced he would be retiring at the end of his eighth term.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
