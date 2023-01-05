After 23 years of teaching, long-time educator Darla Carroll is retiring and looking forward to spending time doing things she loves. She will continue to teach at Navarro College. Courtesy Photo

Retiring teacher says goodbye to the classroom, hello to ranching, traveling Mary Cryer Awalt Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 ImageBody

Veteran teacher Darla Carroll of Streetman is ending a 23-year career in the classroom, where she taught students from second grade through 12th and plans to continue parttime as a college-level instructor.

She is the wife of Bud Carroll and has one son, Chase Siner, who is a 23-year-old graduate student. She graduated from Fairfield High School “many, many years ago,” as she put it, and holds several degrees: a BS in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma, a MEd in literacy from Concordia University, and a MS in psychology from Grand Canyon University.

She has been employed by Oklahoma and Texas schools during her education career, and has taught grades in Oklahoma City, McKinney, Allen, Fairfield, Corsicana, and Teague. She has taught all subjects in elementary, and English at the middle school and high school levels.

“I have and will continue to teach at the collegiate level for Navarro College,” she said.

Public education has changed drastically since she began teaching in the 1990s, she said, notably in the area of technology.

“When I began, we were still using chalkboards and overhead projectors,” she remembered. “If we wanted to show a video, we checked out a TV and video cart from the library. Technology has completely changed education: the way teachers teach and the way students learn.”

In addition, she said that teachers were “automatically respected” by students and parents.

“I remember going to the eye doctor with a young student and her mother who did not speak English,” she said. “She entrusted me to speak to the doctor on her behalf.”

Discipline has also changed drastically, she added. “You rarely see a principal using corporal punishment, if ever. When a student got into trouble at school, the parent was upset with their child, not the teacher,” she said.

“That type of respect is not always seen in schools today. There are always two sides to every story.”

As an advocate for literacy, she has a message for parents of young children.

“If there is one piece of advice I could give to young parents it is this: read to your children frequently while they are small,” she said. “It not only aids in their learning, it also builds a bond between parent and child.”

Now that she is retired, she expects to have time to do more things she enjoys, but didn’t have time to do before.

“I will continue to work for Navarro College teaching part-time, but will have more time for ranching, gardening and canning, traveling, reading more books, and doing the things I love to do,” she said.

Though she will no longer have a physical presence in the secondary school classroom, she isn’t saying goodbye to the friends she made over the years.

“I have been blessed with wonderful bonds between many students and parents and they will always have a special place in my heart,” she said. “I will also miss my faculty friends, but hope to be able to get together with them having a more flexible schedule. It has been a long journey and I have gained much knowledge along the way.”