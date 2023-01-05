Fort Boggy State Park News Staff Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 ImageBody

Make plans to attend Fort Boggy State Park’s 6th Annual Kid Fish, Saturday, Feb. 25.

The “Annual Kid Fish” is for children ages 5-12. Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2022. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and no more than two children per adult.

Pre-registration is highly recommended, though there will be a limited number of walk-ins allowed. Dress appropriately as this event will take place regardless of weather.

To register contact the park office by calling (903) 344-1116, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Registration is open now until sessions are filled or Feb. 17, whichever comes first.

Don’t delay in registering due to the limited space available.

Space is limited to 50 participants per session. There are two sessions to choose from: Morning session (911:30 a.m.) and Afternoon session (13:30 p.m.).

During each session participating children will receive an event t-shirt, loaner rod ‘n’ reel with tackle and bait and have the opportunity to win trophies for competing in the fishing tournament. If a participant wishes to use their own rod and reel, please note - no lures are allowed…only hooks for the provided bait.

At the conclusion of each tournament session and award ceremony, each participant will receive a brand new Zebco rod-n-reel to take home. Complete tournament rules for each session will be provided with each registration form on the day of the event.

This is a family event! Older and younger siblings may come but will need to have their own gear if they wish to fish!

Every child regardless of age will receive a free ice-cream coupon!

The Annual Kid Fish at Fort Boggy State Park is free for all children 12 years and younger! Park entrance fee of $3 per person 13 and older is required. We encourage you to purchase a park entrance pass at the time of registration.

The “Annual Kid Fish” is hosted by Fort Boggy State Park and assisted by the Friends of Fort Boggy State Park and Texas Parks & Wildlife Fisheries Division. This event is being sponsored by: GOLD Sponsors: Centerville Economic Development, Limestone Project Employees’ Fund/ PositiveNRG, and Nucor Steel.

SILVER Sponsors: Dr. Kay Serafin & Jeff Miller, Citizens State Bank, and Kenneth R. Schroeder.

BRONZE Sponsors: Bobby Walters Insurance Agency, Buffalo Economic Development, Centerville Feed & Supply Co., Circle T Realty, Houston County Electric Cooperative, Leona General Store, Marquez Economic Development Corp., Mary’s Drycleaning/ Pattybake Boutique, Normangee State Bank, Patrick & Diana LeBlanc, Pecan Grove Cafe, Pruitt’s City Cleaners, Robinson Home & Auto, State Bank of Jewett, Stitches and Lil’ Britches, and Walters Funeral Home For more information about being a volunteer or an active member of “The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park” contact the Friends Group at friendsoffortboggy@gmail.com.

The Friends of Fort Boggy is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Fort Boggy State Park in the conservation of its natural resources and assisting with special events at the park.