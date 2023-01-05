Elected Freestone County officials take oath of office

Mitchell Pate Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 ImageLong Caption

Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Lisa Hendrix, Freestone County Clerk Renee Gregory Reynolds, Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jim Lawrence, Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Cinnamon Archibald-Gonzales, Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 4 Clyde Ridge Jr., Freestone County Judge Linda K. Grant, 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward, Freestone County District Clerk Teresa Black, Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 2 Will McSwane, Freestone County Treasurer Jeannie Keeney, and Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Theresa Farris at the swearing in of the elected Freestone County officials on Monday morning. Photo by Mitchell Pate/Fairfield Recorder Freestone County Judge Linda K. Grant is sworn-in by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Photo by Mitchell Pate /Fairfield Recorder LEFT: Freestone County District Attorney Investigator Marc Gosselin, Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans, 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward, Freestone County Assistant District Attorney Zane Robinson, and Victim’s Coordinator Rachel Morris pose for a photo following the oath of office taken by elected Freestone County officials. RIGHT: 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward had her first duty in Freestone County on Monday morning, Jan. 2, swearing in elected Freestone County officials. Ward takes over for Deborah Oakes Evans who served for five terms, but did not seek re-election. Photos by Mitchell Pate/Fairfield Recorder Photos by Mitchell Pate/Fairfield Recorder LEFT: Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 2 Will McSwane takes his oath of office with 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. His wife, Kathy McSwane, is also pictured. CENTER: Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 4 Clyde Ridge Jr. is sworn-in by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. His wife, Dana Ridge, is also pictured. RIGHT: Freestone County Clerk Teresa Black takes her oath of office with 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Photos by Mitchell Pate/Fairfield Recorder LEFT: Freestone County Treasurer Jeannie Keeney is sworn-in by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Her husband, Wesley, is also pictured. CENTER: Freestone County Clerk Renee Gregory Reynolds takes her oath of office with 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Her daughters, Paige Turner and Lyndsey Cherry, are also pictured. RIGHT: Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Theresa Farris is sworn-in by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Her daughter, Paulisa Lewis, is also pictured. Photos by Mitchell Pate/Fairfield Recorder LEFT: Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jim Lawrence takes his oath of office with 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. His wife, Debra Lawrence, daughter, Allie Perkins, and grandchildren, Harper and Tripp Perkins, are also pictured. CENTER: Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Cinnamon Archibald-Gonzales is sworn-in by 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Her husband, Justin Gonzales, and children, Preston Long, Kristin Shaw, Austin Archibald, and Addyson Gonzales, are also pictured. RIGHT: Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Lisa Hendrix takes her oath of office with 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Her husband, Thomas Hendrix, is also pictured.

Body

Family and friends of elected Freestone County officials gathered at the Freestone County Courthouse on Monday morning, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m. for their oaths of office.

Ten elected officials were sworn in by newly elected 87th Judicial District Judge Amy Ward. Ward services Anderson, Freestone, Leon, and Limestone Counties.

It was Ward’s first duty in Freestone County. Ward takes over for Deborah Oakes Evans who served in the position for five terms, but did not seek re-election.

Taking their oath of office were Freestone County Judge Linda K. Grant, Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 2 Will McSwane, Freestone County Commissioner Precinct 4 Clyde Ridge Jr., Freestone County District Clerk Teresa Black, Freestone County Treasurer Jeannie Keeney, Freestone County Clerk Renee Gregory Reynolds, Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Theresa Farris, Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jim Lawrence, Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Cinnamon Archibald- Gonzales, and Freestone County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Lisa Hendrix.

Others joining in to witness the oath of office included Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans, Freestone County Assistant District Attorney Zane Robinson, District Attorney Investigator Marc Gosselin, and Victim’s Coordinator Racheal Morris. Robinson was on his first day of the job in Freestone County after serving as the Leon County Assistant District Attorney.