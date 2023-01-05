Chief’s Report Subhead

Compiled by Fairfield PD Chief David Utsey

Monday, Dec. 26

4:18 AM-Officer Sweet on report of alarm going off.

3:04 PM-Cpl. Price on welfare check.

5:58 PM-Cpl. Price on report of counterfeit money.

6 PM-Officer Ashley on report of minor wreck.

10:56 PM-Officer Ashley assist EMS on medical emergency.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

8:36 AM-Officer Sweet to truck stop parking lot on disturbance.

11:40 AM-Officer Sweet assist on funeral escort.

2:54 PM-Cpl. Price on report of reckless driver.

3:10 PM-Officer Sweet on report of minor wreck.

8:44 PM-Cpl. Price assist EMS on medical emergency.

11:59 PM-Officer Ashley on report of missing clothes from laundry.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

9:40 AM-Cpl. Scarrow assist other agency in locating owner of vehicle.

11:24 AM-Cpl. Scarrow assist subject with ride that had got left at doctor.

3:49 PM-Cpl. Scarrow to speak to a complainant over stolen credit card.

4:08 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of dog running at large.

Thursday, Dec. 29

11:35 AM-Cpl. Price on report of minor wreck.

4:55 PM-Cpl. Price on report of transformers on fire.

5:16 PM-Cpl. Price on report of minor wreck.

6:35 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of minor wreck.

10:06 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of verbal disturbance.

Friday, Dec. 30

6:47 PM-Officer Ashley to residence where subject having possible mental issues.

Saturday, Dec. 31

7:30 AM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music.

1:10 PM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music. 1:31 PM-Officer Sweet on report of power pole down.

1:35 PM-Cpl. Price on report of major wreck on the interstate.

4:16 PM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music.

6:38 PM-Cpl. Price on report of alarm going off.

11:31 PM-Cpl. Price and Ashley on report of shoots fired, was unable to locate anything.

Sunday, Jan. 1

1:43 PM-Officer Sweet on report of subjects shooting fireworks.