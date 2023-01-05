Chief’s Report
Compiled by Fairfield PD Chief David Utsey
Monday, Dec. 26
4:18 AM-Officer Sweet on report of alarm going off.
3:04 PM-Cpl. Price on welfare check.
5:58 PM-Cpl. Price on report of counterfeit money.
6 PM-Officer Ashley on report of minor wreck.
10:56 PM-Officer Ashley assist EMS on medical emergency.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
8:36 AM-Officer Sweet to truck stop parking lot on disturbance.
11:40 AM-Officer Sweet assist on funeral escort.
2:54 PM-Cpl. Price on report of reckless driver.
3:10 PM-Officer Sweet on report of minor wreck.
8:44 PM-Cpl. Price assist EMS on medical emergency.
11:59 PM-Officer Ashley on report of missing clothes from laundry.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
9:40 AM-Cpl. Scarrow assist other agency in locating owner of vehicle.
11:24 AM-Cpl. Scarrow assist subject with ride that had got left at doctor.
3:49 PM-Cpl. Scarrow to speak to a complainant over stolen credit card.
4:08 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of dog running at large.
Thursday, Dec. 29
11:35 AM-Cpl. Price on report of minor wreck.
4:55 PM-Cpl. Price on report of transformers on fire.
5:16 PM-Cpl. Price on report of minor wreck.
6:35 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of minor wreck.
10:06 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of verbal disturbance.
Friday, Dec. 30
6:47 PM-Officer Ashley to residence where subject having possible mental issues.
Saturday, Dec. 31
7:30 AM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music.
1:10 PM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music. 1:31 PM-Officer Sweet on report of power pole down.
1:35 PM-Cpl. Price on report of major wreck on the interstate.
4:16 PM-Officer Sweet on report of loud music.
6:38 PM-Cpl. Price on report of alarm going off.
11:31 PM-Cpl. Price and Ashley on report of shoots fired, was unable to locate anything.
Sunday, Jan. 1
1:43 PM-Officer Sweet on report of subjects shooting fireworks.
