Wortham Garden Club

Wortham Garden Club Wortham Garden Club

Wortham Garden Club News Staff Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 ImageBody

ABOVE: The Wortham Garden Club presented Christmas awards for the Most Traditional Yard in Wortham. The winners of the Most Traditional Yard are Brent and Patty Jones at 313 S. 4th St.. BELOW: The Wortham Garden Club voted on the Most Creative Yard. The winners of the Most Creative Yard are Joshua and Alexia Coleman at 412 San Marcos.