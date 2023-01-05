FISD educators received nearly $20,000 in grants

Vets remembered with wreaths at driver Cemetery Mary Cryer Awalt Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:15 Image ABOVE: Andrea Richardson of Fairfield places a wreath on the grave of her father, Donald McLeod, while her brother Frank McLeod of Rockwall looks on. McLeod was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. BELOW RIGHT: Five-year-old Mercy Jones of Buffalo was on hand to help with the ceremonial...

FAIRFIELD, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO