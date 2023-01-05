ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

FISD educators received nearly $20,000 in grants

By News Staff
Fairfield Recorder
Fairfield Recorder
 4 days ago
FISD educators received nearly $20,000 in grants
News Staff Thu, 01/05/2023 - 16:52 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ol98w_0k50fvFc00 The Fairfield ISD Education Foundation awarded nearly $20,000 in grants to FISD educators on Friday, Dec. 9. Fairfield Elementary received $4,753.70 in grants. Fairfield Intermediate received $800 in grants. Fairfield High School received $14,439.48 in grants. More details and information on the grants will be published at a later date. Courtesy Photo
Body

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Recorder

Freestone County 4-H

Freestone County 4-H Subhead team headed to state News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image Freestone County 4-H Body Ava Thompson, Ellie Grissett, Cole Coufal, and Monty Morgan with the Freestone County 4-H took second place at the District 8 Quiz Bowl and now advance to the state competition. 
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
Fairfield Recorder

Vets remembered with wreaths at driver Cemetery

Vets remembered with wreaths at driver Cemetery Mary Cryer Awalt Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:15 Image ABOVE: Andrea Richardson of Fairfield places a wreath on the grave of her father, Donald McLeod, while her brother Frank McLeod of Rockwall looks on. McLeod was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. BELOW RIGHT: Five-year-old Mercy Jones of Buffalo was on hand to help with the ceremonial...
FAIRFIELD, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
Fairfield Recorder

Fairfield Recorder

51
Followers
113
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Fairfield Recorder

Comments / 0

Community Policy