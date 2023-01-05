FISD educators received nearly $20,000 in grants
- The Fairfield ISD Education Foundation awarded nearly $20,000 in grants to FISD educators on Friday, Dec. 9. Fairfield Elementary received $4,753.70 in grants. Fairfield Intermediate received $800 in grants. Fairfield High School received $14,439.48 in grants. More details and information on the grants will be published at a later date. Courtesy Photo
