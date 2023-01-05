Read full article on original website
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
suggest.com
‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry’s Hilarious Drunk-Scrolling Faux Pas Is Every Social Media User’s Nightmare
Scrolling through social media when you’ve had a little too much to drink can be dangerous, as Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry just found out. The actress mistakenly congratulated a friend on her pregnancy after seeing a picture of a very different type of positive test. Goldsberry Mistook...
suggest.com
Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Pick Looks Like A Must-Read For True Crime Fans
Reese Witherspoon has saved us hours we’d have otherwise spent aimlessly wandering around bookstores. Along with bringing some of her favorite stories to the screen, Witherspoon is constantly providing us with stellar book recommendations through her very own book club. As she recently revealed on Instagram, Witherspoon is starting off the year great read for true crime aficionados!
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal
suggest.com
Allison Williams Is Amazed At The ‘Amount Of Stuff [She] Can Get Done In 30 Minutes’ After Becoming A Mother
Motherhood is certainly a game changer. Just ask Allison Williams, star of the new horror movie M3GAN. After giving birth to her son Arlo last winter, the 34-year-old actress can’t believe how different life is since becoming a parent. She’s also amazed at just how much she is able to get done in 30 minutes now that she’s a mom.
suggest.com
Ja Rule’s Wife, Aisha Atkins, Hasn’t Let Legal And Financial Battles Dampen Their Love
Popular rapper Ja Rule (his birth name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins) has worn many hats in his highly successful professional career, including record producer, songwriter, actor, and singer. He has four Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations to his credit and has recorded with stars like Jennifer...
suggest.com
Anne Heche’s Son Announces Upcoming Memoir Penned By Late Actress
Anne Heche passed away last year, but it looks like fans can expect one more project from the actress. Her son recently announced that she had completed a manuscript before her death that will now be published. Heche’s Son Thanks Fans For ‘Good Thoughts And Well Wishes’. Heche...
suggest.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch’s First Appearance On Her Show, And Those Dance Moves!
If there was one person nearly as essential to the Ellen DeGeneres Show as the comedian herself, it would probably be Stephen Boss, professionally known as “tWitch.” The dancer, choreographer, actor, and TV personality served as a DJ, co-executive producer, and even a guest host on the talk show.
