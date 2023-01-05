ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
suggest.com

Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Pick Looks Like A Must-Read For True Crime Fans

Reese Witherspoon has saved us hours we’d have otherwise spent aimlessly wandering around bookstores. Along with bringing some of her favorite stories to the screen, Witherspoon is constantly providing us with stellar book recommendations through her very own book club. As she recently revealed on Instagram, Witherspoon is starting off the year great read for true crime aficionados!
suggest.com

Anne Heche’s Son Announces Upcoming Memoir Penned By Late Actress

Anne Heche passed away last year, but it looks like fans can expect one more project from the actress. Her son recently announced that she had completed a manuscript before her death that will now be published. Heche’s Son Thanks Fans For ‘Good Thoughts And Well Wishes’. Heche...

