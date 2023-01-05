ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

valpo.life

Holladay Properties hosts annual holiday party, boasts successful year of service and growth

There are holiday parties, and then there are Holladay parties. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Holladay Properties and Construction employees gathered outside the Gillespie Conference Center to take a group photo. The backdrop – in true Holladay fashion – was Indiana’s tallest Christmas tree, a tradition started by current chairman, former president, and CEO, John Phair.
SOUTH BEND, IN
enewspf.com

Park Forest Welcomes Afghanistan Veteran to the Department

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police announced Sunday that a U.S. Military veteran who served in Afghanistan will join the department. Officer Megan Hanink was offered a position in 2020 and 2021 but could not accept it as she was deployed in Afghanistan at the time. “She went through our recruitment process...
PARK FOREST, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture

It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status

In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
VALPARAISO, IN
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson

A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
ELMHURST, IL
valpo.life

La Porte hosts top basketball talent in NIBC La Porte Invitational

One of La Porte County’s newest, and biggest events returned for another year of incredible action on the hardwood. The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) brought the nation's top high school basketball players back to La Porte for another weekend of spectacular basketball. This event served as a way for the people of Northwest Indiana to see the talent that will be featured in big Division I college schools, and even the NBA. Not only was the event great for basketball fans, but it also brought people from all over the country to La Porte County and it showed all of the good La Porte has to offer.
LA PORTE, IN
WGN TV

Lake County Coroner identifies 3 men killed in 3 homicides across 24 hours in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County Coroner, the man shot and killed was identified as 48-year-old Arthur Pereti, and he was shot and killed at the same location as his listed residence.
GARY, IN

