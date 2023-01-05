Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
valpo.life
Holladay Properties hosts annual holiday party, boasts successful year of service and growth
There are holiday parties, and then there are Holladay parties. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Holladay Properties and Construction employees gathered outside the Gillespie Conference Center to take a group photo. The backdrop – in true Holladay fashion – was Indiana’s tallest Christmas tree, a tradition started by current chairman, former president, and CEO, John Phair.
enewspf.com
Park Forest Welcomes Afghanistan Veteran to the Department
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police announced Sunday that a U.S. Military veteran who served in Afghanistan will join the department. Officer Megan Hanink was offered a position in 2020 and 2021 but could not accept it as she was deployed in Afghanistan at the time. “She went through our recruitment process...
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And Youth
Lynwood Illinois is excited about the latest social event being sponsored by the village of Lynwood. This event is geared toward children being more aware of what first responders do and how the help to keep the community safe.
GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture
It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
nomadlawyer.org
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
fox32chicago.com
Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday
CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
25newsnow.com
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
indiana105.com
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson
A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
valpo.life
La Porte hosts top basketball talent in NIBC La Porte Invitational
One of La Porte County’s newest, and biggest events returned for another year of incredible action on the hardwood. The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) brought the nation's top high school basketball players back to La Porte for another weekend of spectacular basketball. This event served as a way for the people of Northwest Indiana to see the talent that will be featured in big Division I college schools, and even the NBA. Not only was the event great for basketball fans, but it also brought people from all over the country to La Porte County and it showed all of the good La Porte has to offer.
Lake County Coroner identifies 3 men killed in 3 homicides across 24 hours in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County Coroner, the man shot and killed was identified as 48-year-old Arthur Pereti, and he was shot and killed at the same location as his listed residence.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New Porter County sheriff names department leadership, launches 'emergency hiring' process
The new Porter County sheriff has announced his administration and launched an emergency hiring process. Sheriff Jeff Balon has appointed Lieutenant Jason Praschak as his patrol commander. He's a 17-year veteran of the department who has been serving as ERT Team commander. Captain Matt Edwards has been named the taskforce...
