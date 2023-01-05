It's a very happy ending, or a new beginning, for "Ken" dog as he left the Riverside Animal Care Services shelter to his new home today. Jennifer from Orange County came to his rescue after seeing the surveillance video of the abandoned dog and said she felt compelled to drive to Jurupa Valley to give "Ken" a new home. Back on Dec. 15, a man was captured on video surveillance picking up a dog and hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire at a Winchester cell tower. Authorities transferred the dog a couple of hours later to Riverside Animal Care Services where the dog's microchip led to owner information in Temecula. The dog's owner Robert Ruiz Jr.,30, is wanted for willful abandonment of an animal.Riverside County Department of Animal Services provided the graphic video footage of the dog's abandonment.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO