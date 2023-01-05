Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
Laemmle will reveal fate of Claremont theater Saturday
Laemmle Theatres President and CEO Greg Laemmle will make an announcement regarding the future of Claremont’s Laemmle 5 Theatre on Saturday, January 14 following a 1 p.m. screening of “Only in Theaters,” the new documentary about the long history and recent travails of the Los Angeles-based Laemmle arthouse chain.
NBC Los Angeles
Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale
There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May. As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.
ukenreport.com
Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage
RANCHO MIRAGE – Now is your chance to sample superb Pinot Noirs from the top wine-producing regions in California. The 3rd annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival will be held Friday, January 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
The Four Best Tacos in Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead
Snow is currently piled high in the San Bernardino Mountains, now is the time for many in Southern California who make their annual winter trips to one of the few places in the southland to enjoy alpine activities. The slopes are busy with tubing, boarding, and skiing, as this is Big Bear’s peak season. Snow is currently in abundance once you get to around 6,500-7,000 feet in elevation, so on the drive up to Big Bear, there are numerous spots at snowed-over campgrounds to pull over safely and enjoy some snow play.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
orangecountytribune.com
Dale Street fire knocked down
A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
KTLA.com
Hiker dies after fall down Mt. Baldy’s steep, icy hillside
A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced. Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
spectrumnews1.com
Will Orange County see a super bloom?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside dog abandoned at a cell tower has a new home
It's a very happy ending, or a new beginning, for "Ken" dog as he left the Riverside Animal Care Services shelter to his new home today. Jennifer from Orange County came to his rescue after seeing the surveillance video of the abandoned dog and said she felt compelled to drive to Jurupa Valley to give "Ken" a new home. Back on Dec. 15, a man was captured on video surveillance picking up a dog and hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire at a Winchester cell tower. Authorities transferred the dog a couple of hours later to Riverside Animal Care Services where the dog's microchip led to owner information in Temecula. The dog's owner Robert Ruiz Jr.,30, is wanted for willful abandonment of an animal.Riverside County Department of Animal Services provided the graphic video footage of the dog's abandonment.
Funeral Services For Riverside County Fallen Deputy, Isaiah Cordero
theregistrysocal.com
Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM
Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
