Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Know How These Cool Texas Cities Got Their Unique Names?
Not all cities in Texas have names whose origins are clear or easy to explain. Some cities in Texas were named after people who played important roles in the founding of the state and/or establishing its independence from Mexico. People like Sam Houston and Stefan F. Austin found their names...
Englishman Jealous that Texas Hoards H-E-Bs from the Other States
Oli Pettigrew has gone viral after taking a bite of the Golden Apple that is H-E-B and now wonders why Texas won't share. "There's one thing Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. It's theirs. It's a secret. It makes them feel special. You can't have it, and it's only three letters," Pettigrew said in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Kick Off Your New Year by Legally Driving a Tank in Texas
Have you ever wished you could drive a genuine, army tank over vehicles and blow stuff to smithereens? In Texas, of course you can. Imagine hopping in a tank, driving over and crushing a few cars and then blowing something to bits. How cool would that be?. Then, just for...
Can All Texans Legally Carry Pepper Spray?
Texas allows most residents to protect themselves in a number of ways, including with the use of pepper spray(s). There are many lethal and non - lethal ways to defend yourself and the state of Texas is pretty open minded when it comes to which of them you opt to use.
6 Texas Rock Artists Who Had An Excellent 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, I think it's only fitting that we look back on some of the best artists from the year. More specifically, the artists that represented Texas. And boy we've seen some truly bands that a had a GREAT 2022. Bands like. : The San Antonio...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List
If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0