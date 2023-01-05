ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Englishman Jealous that Texas Hoards H-E-Bs from the Other States

Oli Pettigrew has gone viral after taking a bite of the Golden Apple that is H-E-B and now wonders why Texas won't share. "There's one thing Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. It's theirs. It's a secret. It makes them feel special. You can't have it, and it's only three letters," Pettigrew said in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Can All Texans Legally Carry Pepper Spray?

Texas allows most residents to protect themselves in a number of ways, including with the use of pepper spray(s). There are many lethal and non - lethal ways to defend yourself and the state of Texas is pretty open minded when it comes to which of them you opt to use.
6 Texas Rock Artists Who Had An Excellent 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, I think it's only fitting that we look back on some of the best artists from the year. More specifically, the artists that represented Texas. And boy we've seen some truly bands that a had a GREAT 2022. Bands like. : The San Antonio...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List

If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
