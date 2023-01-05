ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023

Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

New business listings for December

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 49 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of December 2022. There were 45 new retail businesses licensed along with 4 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee

Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Crossville’s Village Inn issues eviction notices, report says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There has been an update on the City of Crossville’s ongoing saga with the Village Inn motel, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. The city has been working to purchase the business since December, and now residents are reportedly receiving eviction notices.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD

(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
SMYRNA, TN
wjle.com

Early Morning Fire Leaves Dowelltown Family Homeless

A space heater may have been the source of a structure fire that destroyed a home in Dowelltown Friday morning. DeKalb County Fire Fighters were summoned to the home of Ms. Terry Ricketts at 242 Corley Street at 6:06 a.m. “Upon arrival firefighters found one end of the home heavily...
DOWELLTOWN, TN
wgnsradio.com

15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29

(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
boropulse.com

Muff the Mountain Lion: the Murfreesboro Adventures of a Massive Pet Cat

(Let me begin this column by saying that I do not condone having wild animals as pets. However, to each their own . . .) I grew up on a farm where I lived until the age of 15 or so. In fact, this farm at the corner of Bradyville Road and South Rutherford Boulevard here in Murfreesboro at one time was close to 800 acres and was part of my great-grandfather Thomas Rogers’ farm that goes back in the family to around 1913.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
CROSSVILLE, TN

