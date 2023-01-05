Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023
Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
ucbjournal.com
New business listings for December
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 49 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of December 2022. There were 45 new retail businesses licensed along with 4 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee
Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
WSMV
Surprise Squad: How one volunteer’s longtime efforts led to surprise for hundreds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children across the Mid-State are able to experience the joy of Christmas with help from one special organization. Christmas 4 Kids is a nonprofit organization in Middle Tennessee that gives the gift of Christmas to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate on their own.
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
wvlt.tv
Crossville’s Village Inn issues eviction notices, report says
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There has been an update on the City of Crossville’s ongoing saga with the Village Inn motel, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. The city has been working to purchase the business since December, and now residents are reportedly receiving eviction notices.
Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified...
wgnsradio.com
Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Preschool, Stays for Over an Hour, Stealing Food, an iPad and a Gift Card
(Murfreesboro, TN) A burglary that occurred late last year remains under investigation. Evidently, the crime took place just 9-days before Christmas at a location few would think would ever be a target for burglary… a preschool for children. Police report the break-in happened on December 16, 2022 at Stepping...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD
(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
wjle.com
Early Morning Fire Leaves Dowelltown Family Homeless
A space heater may have been the source of a structure fire that destroyed a home in Dowelltown Friday morning. DeKalb County Fire Fighters were summoned to the home of Ms. Terry Ricketts at 242 Corley Street at 6:06 a.m. “Upon arrival firefighters found one end of the home heavily...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
boropulse.com
Muff the Mountain Lion: the Murfreesboro Adventures of a Massive Pet Cat
(Let me begin this column by saying that I do not condone having wild animals as pets. However, to each their own . . .) I grew up on a farm where I lived until the age of 15 or so. In fact, this farm at the corner of Bradyville Road and South Rutherford Boulevard here in Murfreesboro at one time was close to 800 acres and was part of my great-grandfather Thomas Rogers’ farm that goes back in the family to around 1913.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
crossvillenews1st.com
20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
