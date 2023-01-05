Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the...
WIS-TV
Lexington man accused of assaulting deputy while trying to resist arrest
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting a deputy on Tuesday night. Allen Michael Rish, 33, is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and a gun possession charge. “A deputy made...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
Lexington Police seek leads in shooting death of local music promoter
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has released new details in the ongoing investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place last summer in the hope that they may lead to an arrest in the case. Tyler Robinson, 29, had been a resident of Lauren Ridge...
WBTV
Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street. He was being tended to...
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide
Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside. After forcing their...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
wach.com
Lexington Police looking for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs help looking for a woman they believe stole a $3,000 check at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on December 31, 2022. Police said she used a stolen driver's license when cashing the check and was driving a grey...
WIS-TV
Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has more details in the investigation of a suspicious death out of Kershaw County. A body was found in a donation bin and authorities believe the body had been there for months. The discovery was made on New Year’s Eve behind the Camden West Inn,...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
columbiapd.net
Arrest Made in Shooting Investigation | Colleton Street
Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with yesterday’s shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 18-year-old Johnadrian A. Canty, Junior was charged late last night with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Accessory after the Fact of a Felony, Breach of Peace (Aggravated in Nature), Criminal Conspiracy, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Canty is accused of being inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Additional arrests are pending. Canty is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
WRDW-TV
Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
