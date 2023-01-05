ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
WIS-TV

Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has more details in the investigation of a suspicious death out of Kershaw County. A body was found in a donation bin and authorities believe the body had been there for months. The discovery was made on New Year’s Eve behind the Camden West Inn,...
LUGOFF, SC
columbiapd.net

Arrest Made in Shooting Investigation | Colleton Street

Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with yesterday’s shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 18-year-old Johnadrian A. Canty, Junior was charged late last night with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Accessory after the Fact of a Felony, Breach of Peace (Aggravated in Nature), Criminal Conspiracy, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Canty is accused of being inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Additional arrests are pending. Canty is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy