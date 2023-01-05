Read full article on original website
Related
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Full Moon Tonight: Meaning Behind the Wolf Moon—The First Full Moon of 2023
The first full moon of the year will reach its peak at 6:08 p.m. ET on January 6.
Pedestrian Nearly Gets Trampled By MASSIVE Bull Moose On Alaskan Roadside
I learned a good bit in 2022, but there’s one thing I learned in particular that will stick with me for the rest of my life…. Don’t f*ck with the bull moose, bison, elk, or any massive creature like those listed. ESPECIALLY, the bull moose. Why, you may...
Watch as Grizzly Bear Takes Down a Moose During Couple’s Wedding
There are many wedding traditions that say some things are considered bad luck for a couple getting married, leading to what may already be a doomed marriage. We have all heard them before. Traditional things that are bad luck on your wedding day are:. Carrying the Bride Over the Threshold.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
Bears Seeking To Hibernate Wreak Havoc on Unsecured Crawl Spaces in California
We’re constantly being told not to feed the bears, but housing them probably isn’t a great idea either. In California, hibernating bears are wreaking havoc on some homeowners as they try to cozy up in unsecured crawl spaces. CBS News reports that the BEAR League, a volunteer-based organization...
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Lion cub frozen for 28,000 years could be cloned in plan to bring ancient beasts back from the dead
A FROZEN lion cub dating back 28,000 years has a chance to one day be cloned, bringing the ancient species back. In 2018, a local resident in the Siberian city of Yakutia named Boris Berezhnev uncovered a frozen lion cub from the Ice Age. The cub, named Sparta, is one...
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
Wildlife officials found the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed the solar bear exhibiting comfort around humans A polar bear cub found alone near a populated area in Alaska has been captured by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sent to the Alaska Zoo after showing signs of being comfortable around humans. According to a press release from the agency, the decision was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of...
natureworldnews.com
[Video] Alpacas Warn Guard Dogs of Coyote Stalkers in a California Farm
Alpacas sent an early warning siren to guard dogs about a group of coyote stalkers in a California farm. The incident was caught on video which revealed an unusual partnership between the canines and the long-neck camelid mammals. Alpacas Warning Dogs Video. TikTok account Raventree Ranch uploaded the video showing...
You might think these animals are cute but they're amongst the deadliest on Earth
Dolphins, polar bears, and hippopotamuses are best viewed from a distance.
ancientpages.com
Evidence Scots And Irish Settled Iceland A Century Before The Vikings?
AncientPages.com - Remarkably similar carvings and simple cross sculptures mark special sites or places once sacred, spanning a zone stretching from the Irish and Scottish coasts to Iceland. We can look to Skellig Michael, which rises from the sea 12km off the southwest Irish coast; to Aird a’Mhòrain on the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist; to the Isle of Noss, Shetland; and to Heimaklettur cliff face in Iceland’s Westman Islands.
What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?
I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
Orphaned Bear Cubs Return Home for the Winter
(Colorado) One of the benefits of living in Colorado is the abundant wildlife. It is fun to see wild deer, elk, turkeys, and bobcats sharing the trails and open spaces around the state, but sometimes an encounter between a human and an animal can be hazardous.
smallbiztrends.com
Get a Propane Heater to Keep You Warm This Winter
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.
Best of 2022: A New Home in the Mountains
Earlier this year, my wife and I decided to sell our house. The market was good and we knew we weren’t going to live in our old house forever so we packed our things, slapped a fresh coat of paint on the walls, and said goodbye. The problem was, we didn’t have a new place to move into. Instead, we put our belongings in storage, and bunked up with my father-in-law who lives in a small town in the western Catskills of New York.
Comments / 0