Indiana County, PA

Indiana County man accused of assaulting hospital staff

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he injured two hospital staff members during a confrontation.

Troopers said 50-year-old Shawn Lyman from Creekside became "combative" with Indiana Regional Medical Center workers after being discharged from the hospital on the morning of Dec. 30.

The confrontation left two employees with minor injuries, police said. Lyman is also accused of spitting at the nursing station several times as he was removed from the hospital.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of disorderly conduct and two summary counts of harassment.

He was taken to the Indiana County Jail and remanded in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

