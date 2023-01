HANCEVILLE - Wallace State Community College congratulates the 900 outstanding students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for the fall, 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the dean’s list is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO