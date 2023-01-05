Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
Three Sedgwick County commissioners sworn in for new terms in office
Sedgwick County commissioners are beginning the new year with three commissioners who are starting new terms in office. A swearing-in ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the county offices in the Ruffin Building in downtown Wichita. District One Commissioner Pete Meitzner is starting his second term. He said there are...
Wichita City Council member says he won’t run for mayor
Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh says he will not run for the mayor’s office this year, and instead he will prepare to run for the District 2 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission in 2024. Blubaugh is finishing his second term on the City Council, and he will...
Law Enforcement Hosting Public Town Hall Next Week Discussing Fentanyl Crisis
Wichita Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a Town Hall on Wednesday, January 11th to discuss Wichita’s ongoing fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Sedgwick County Extension Center (7001 W. 21st St. N). The forum begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
A major retailer overtaxed customers in Kansas. Here’s how you can request a refund
Did you get charged too much sales tax on your grocery purchases? Here’s how to check.
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Replacement for a longtime Andover restaurant is a familiar one
The longtime Golden Garden restaurant in Andover closed during the pandemic, and now a neighbor has expanded into the space.
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Boil water advisory issued for Pretty Prairie
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Pretty Prairie, in Reno County. The advisory will be in effect until further notice. Health officials issued the advisory because of a water main break that caused low water pressure in the system, and that raised the risk for bacterial contamination.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Wichita police ask for help in the city’s first homicide of 2023
Police said the shooting happened early in the morning on Jan. 1.
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
