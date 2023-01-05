ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Three Sedgwick County commissioners sworn in for new terms in office

Sedgwick County commissioners are beginning the new year with three commissioners who are starting new terms in office. A swearing-in ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the county offices in the Ruffin Building in downtown Wichita. District One Commissioner Pete Meitzner is starting his second term. He said there are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita City Council member says he won’t run for mayor

Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh says he will not run for the mayor’s office this year, and instead he will prepare to run for the District 2 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission in 2024. Blubaugh is finishing his second term on the City Council, and he will...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Boil water advisory issued for Pretty Prairie

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Pretty Prairie, in Reno County. The advisory will be in effect until further notice. Health officials issued the advisory because of a water main break that caused low water pressure in the system, and that raised the risk for bacterial contamination.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side

Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS

