WECT
UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced it has received $1.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support local high school students through their Seahawk Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program. According to the announcement, Seahawk UBMS is part of the...
WECT
Local leaders to face off in ‘Family Promise Feud’ game show fundraiser
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will be a team captain in the “Family Promise Feud” game show fundraiser at the Community Arts Center on Jan. 14. Team Saffo will also include Rebecca Trammel, Dallas Brown, Jr., Tru Spit, Travis Stewart and Chakema Quintana. The other...
WECT
YWCA seeking volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse, and the New Hanover County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday. “The construction of...
WECT
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area. The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building. The...
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold. “We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. “I guess you would...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
WECT
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
White North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Patients and health workers evacuated from Wilmington Health complex following incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients inside a Wilmington medical complex were rushed out after a man allegedly attacked a delivery driver, then went inside the building. Susan Kaczynski was in an examining room for a routine dermatology appointment, waiting for the doctor Wednesday afternoon. “And all of a sudden...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $20 scratch-off
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Mac Phee, of Shallotte, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Mac Phee bought his winning $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect […]
