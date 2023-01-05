Jets’ Mike LaFleur, on hot seat, not shying away from struggles: ‘This last month has sucked’

Read full article on original website
Jets’ 5 biggest offseason questions after season ends with pathetic 11-6 loss at Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Jets’ roller coaster of a season came to an end on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium with a 11-6 loss to the Dolphins, on a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left (followed by a safety in the final seconds). There was...
Giants decide on starting QB vs. Eagles: Will they put Daniel Jones at risk vs. Eagles’ pass rush?
Should the Giants rest (and protect) their best players and play the junior varsity against the Eagles on Sunday, virtually handing the division rivals the postseason candy of the NFC East title, the NFC’s seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason?. Or should they try...
Jets-Dolphins inactives: Puzzling QB roster decision could lead to ugly finish in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Jets. squandered their chance of making the playoffs by losing five straight games since the start of December. But things could get even uglier Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in the season finale against the Dolphins. With Mike White ruled out because of...
