San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Live Storm Blog: Mayor Breed Declares Emergency

3 p.m. | Mayor Breed Issues Retroactive Emergency Declaration. Mayor London Breed retroactively issued an emergency declaration to streamline the city’s response to the storm and flooding. The declaration will also help the city recover costs from the state and federal government. The declaration dates back to Dec. 31 to cover the last 10 days of severe weather. It must be ratified by the city’s Board of Supervisors in the next week.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA

