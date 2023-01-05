Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
KTVU FOX 2
Calling it the 'San Mateo way,' mayor launches flood relief GoFundMe asking residents to help their neighbors
SAN MATEO, Calif. - With countless residents and businesses across the Bay Area dealing with major flooding from the series of storms to slam the region, the mayor of San Mateo was taking a unique approach to bring immediate aid to those affected in her city, as she turned to her community for help.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
sfstandard.com
Live Storm Blog: Mayor Breed Declares Emergency
3 p.m. | Mayor Breed Issues Retroactive Emergency Declaration. Mayor London Breed retroactively issued an emergency declaration to streamline the city’s response to the storm and flooding. The declaration will also help the city recover costs from the state and federal government. The declaration dates back to Dec. 31 to cover the last 10 days of severe weather. It must be ratified by the city’s Board of Supervisors in the next week.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
KTVU FOX 2
Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night
The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very
To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
