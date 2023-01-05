Elite OL Kam Pringles Trims Top Schools List, Includes Gators

The Florida Gators remain in contention for one of the top offensive tackle prospects in 2024, Kam Pringle.

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 recruiting class trimmed his top schools list to six on Thursday evening.

Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) offensive tackle Kam Pringle included Florida alongside Clemson, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee for the teams to continue forward in his process.

Pringle eliminates Auburn, LSU, Ohio State and Virginia from contention after previously naming those four alongside the aforementioned six in his top ten list.

Currently, the South Carolina native is trending toward staying in-state with South Carolina and Clemson pushing hard for his services alongside the neighboring state program NC State.

However, as the cousin of former Gators offensive lineman and current Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor , Pringle’s connection to Gainesville gives Florida the foot in the door they need to secure the elite offensive tackle prospect.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, Pringle presents the towering presence and skillset to be a near-immediate plug-and-play option at the next level. That as a whole encompasses what Florida offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton are searching to add to the unit.

He's considered the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation in the class of 2024, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

After missing out on the majority of their top targets in 2023 — albeit still in play for De La Salle (New Orleans, La.) high school OL Caden Jones , who will announce his decision on Saturday — landing tackles in the 2024 class to serve as a bookend to the offensive line is crucial for the program’s future.

Pringle is at the top of Florida’s most desired list at this point.

