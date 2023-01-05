One person was seriously injured Friday in a crash near the intersection of Hwy 24 and Flush Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup was northbound on Flush Road, just after 11 a.m. and failed to yield right-of-way to a westbound SUV. The impact sent the pickup into the north ditch and the SUV sustained significant front-end damage.

WESTMORELAND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO