Washington County, KS

Salina Post

Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis

Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
JC Post

Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend

Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
MILFORD, KS
1350kman.com

KHP: Two injured in crash at Hwy 24 and Flush Road

One person was seriously injured Friday in a crash near the intersection of Hwy 24 and Flush Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup was northbound on Flush Road, just after 11 a.m. and failed to yield right-of-way to a westbound SUV. The impact sent the pickup into the north ditch and the SUV sustained significant front-end damage.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man arrested for role in killing in Manhattan's Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State's Nowell, Johnson sweep Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN – Seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson swept the Big 12 weekly player of the week honors on Monday with Nowell earning Player of the Week for the second time and Johnson picking up his third Newcomer of the Week honor after helping Kansas State earn consecutive Top 25 road wins at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/17 Baylor last week.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday. This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State. After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State’s Bishop elected to College Football Hall of Fame

MANHATTAN – Michael Bishop, who helped revolutionize the game of college football as one of the first premiere dual-threat quarterbacks while playing for Kansas State in 1997 and 1998, has been selected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023. Bishop –...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Trojans trounce Lions en route to seventh-straight victory

Friday’s matchup between 6-0 Southeast of Saline and 0-7 Minneapolis went about as you would expect, with the second-ranked Trojans bulldozing the Lions 69-27. The Trojans finished the contest with three different players in double digits, led by 17 from Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 14 from Eli Sawyers, and 10 from Drake Augustine.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
Salina Post

