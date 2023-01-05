Read full article on original website
EPA, TC Energy Agree to Clean Up Oil Discharge from Keystone Pipeline Rupture in December
(P&GJ) — TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up the oil discharge that occurred Dec. 7 in Washington County, Kansas, as a result of a rupture in a section of the Keystone Pipeline. TC Energy is the parent company to TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc.
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis
Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
KHP: Two injured in crash at Hwy 24 and Flush Road
One person was seriously injured Friday in a crash near the intersection of Hwy 24 and Flush Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup was northbound on Flush Road, just after 11 a.m. and failed to yield right-of-way to a westbound SUV. The impact sent the pickup into the north ditch and the SUV sustained significant front-end damage.
Kan. man arrested for role in killing in Manhattan's Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
K-State's Nowell, Johnson sweep Big 12 weekly honors
MANHATTAN – Seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson swept the Big 12 weekly player of the week honors on Monday with Nowell earning Player of the Week for the second time and Johnson picking up his third Newcomer of the Week honor after helping Kansas State earn consecutive Top 25 road wins at No. 6/6 Texas and No. 19/17 Baylor last week.
65-year-old man seriously injured in Pottawatomie County car crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that a car crash occurred at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. involving a Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Tahoe. The Toyota was traveling north on Flush Rd. […]
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday. This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State. After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one...
5th-ranked Lady Trojans fall to Minneapolis in first loss of season
One of the most unthinkable streaks in the state of Kansas came to an end on Friday night as the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team fell to Minneapolis, dropping their first league game since January 2020. The streak, which stood at 28 straight league wins, will go down...
K-State’s Bishop elected to College Football Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN – Michael Bishop, who helped revolutionize the game of college football as one of the first premiere dual-threat quarterbacks while playing for Kansas State in 1997 and 1998, has been selected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023. Bishop –...
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
Trojans trounce Lions en route to seventh-straight victory
Friday’s matchup between 6-0 Southeast of Saline and 0-7 Minneapolis went about as you would expect, with the second-ranked Trojans bulldozing the Lions 69-27. The Trojans finished the contest with three different players in double digits, led by 17 from Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 14 from Eli Sawyers, and 10 from Drake Augustine.
