County offers free program to help participants survive medical emergencies

Robert Brehm of Moore County Emergency Management holding a “Vial of Life.” “This could save your life,” he said.

“This could save your life,” said Robert Brehm of Moore County Emergency Management (EOC) as he held up what looks like a large pill bottle. But there were no pills in it. The container is called a “Vial of Life.” It is part of a free program that EOC officials are offering county residents that could help emergency medical personnel responding to calls at homes more effectively save lives.

The scenario happens nearly every day. Someone lies unconscious in their home when a neighbor, friend, or family member finds them. A call is made to 911 and emergency medical personnel rush to the scene. In many cases, the person finding the unconscious victim has maybe a vague or even no idea about the medical history of the patient who is unconscious or otherwise unable to speak. Chronic health conditions, drug allergies, current medications, recent surgeries, and other information are vital in helping medical personnel determine what is wrong with the patient and determine the best way to help. Just as important, the information can help medical personnel know what not to do, what actions could be dangerous for the patient.