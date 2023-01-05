ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Block Club Chicago

Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3

Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April 3, 2023, the new due date. Property taxes are mailed twice a year. First Installment bills are usually due on March 1, and are 55% of the previous year’s total amount.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

Invited in only to be shut out

When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor

Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor. Vallas is the only Mayoral Candidate committed to providing the tools and resources needed to protect Chicago families. Paul Vallas has earned the endorsement of the brave men and women of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police for his tireless dedication to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Bill paving the way for Chicago principals to unionize heads to Illinois governor

Chicago Public Schools may soon have to bargain with principals and assistant principals — if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill passed by the Illinois legislature Friday morning. The bill, which will give Chicago principals and assistant principals collective bargaining rights but prohibit them from going on strike, passed the state Senate by a 45-7 and heads to the governor’s desk for approval. If the bill becomes law, Chicago will join school...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

