Josh Allen Comments On Tee Higgins-Damar Hamlin Hit

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bills quarterback spoke to the media for the first time this week on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made sure to send well wishes to Tee Higgins following his first comments to the media after the Damar Hamlin incident.

"That's a football play, and I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself," Allen said about Higgins . "There's nothing else he could've done in that situation."

Allen and the Bills are in a much better headspace after Hamlin's father talked to the team, assuring the group that Damar would want them to play this weekend.

Higgins had to deal with a lot of unwarranted backlash that Allen deemed as unfair.

"I hope he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter. ... There's nothing else he could've done in that situation," Allen concluded .

The game is reportedly not going to get finished —leaving the AFC playoff structure in limbo until the NFL figures out a final plan.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Sheila Kinser
4d ago

I'm glad that Josh Allen came out and said what he did to Tee Higgins. The trolls out there making comments about illegal hits, and COVID vaccines, need to just go back to whatever cave they came out of. What happened was a freak accident, no more, no less. The hit was one almost every player experiences in their career. The timing, the speed, they exact square centimeter, on Damar's chest. So go back to your cave.

