Lakers News: Writer Thinks Suns Could Make A Play For LeBron James This Summer

Could it behoove Los Angeles?

To ring in 2023, The Ringer's Michael Pina recently made an epic list of predictions for the new year. He topped off his list with a fascinating proposal: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James being flipped to the Phoenix Suns, the last team he faced off against in the postseason.

Pina notes that a deal pairing James with longtime friend (and onetime Banana Boat buddy) Chris Paul, the Suns' aging point guard, could potentially benefit both the Lakers and Phoenix. The fit of James with Phoenix's starting backcourt tandem of Paul and All-NBA shooting guard Devin Booker could help take some playmaking responsibilities off the table for the 38-year-old James, while allowing him to remain hyper-efficient. Pina adds that Booker could play very well off the ball alongside James and/or Paul, helping fill in the scoring gaps in a way that, say, $47.1 million Laker Russell Westbrook cannot, since Booker can get buckets all over the hardwood.

Pina proposes flipping a deal centered around two of restricted free agent power forward Cameron Johnson, versatile two-way wing Mikal Bridges, and center Deandre Ayton. At 24, Ayton has already emerged as an impressive two-way force with a possible All-Star ceiling. Before going down with a right knee meniscus tear on November 6th, Johnson had taken a noticeable leap in his on-court production. Future draft picks (Phoenix still has all of its future picks as of now) could also be sent along to help replenish the Lakers' supply. Given that James is no longer much of a defender along the perimeter, the Suns would ideally want to hold onto versatile Bridges even if they were getting James back, but he could also become a big trade carrot for Los Angeles.

James would of course need to request to be dealt this summer to kick all this off, the Lakers would most likely defer to his wishes before pursuing this kind of stuff.