ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Writer Thinks Suns Could Make A Play For LeBron James This Summer

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI9Sy_0k50Obf900

Could it behoove Los Angeles?

To ring in 2023, The Ringer's Michael Pina recently made an epic list of predictions for the new year. He topped off his list with a fascinating proposal: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James being flipped to the Phoenix Suns, the last team he faced off against in the postseason.

Pina notes that a deal pairing James with longtime friend (and onetime Banana Boat buddy) Chris Paul, the Suns' aging point guard, could potentially benefit both the Lakers and Phoenix. The fit of James with Phoenix's starting backcourt tandem of Paul and All-NBA shooting guard Devin Booker could help take some playmaking responsibilities off the table for the 38-year-old James, while allowing him to remain hyper-efficient. Pina adds that Booker could play very well off the ball alongside James and/or Paul, helping fill in the scoring gaps in a way that, say, $47.1 million Laker Russell Westbrook cannot, since Booker can get buckets all over the hardwood.

Pina proposes flipping a deal centered around two of restricted free agent power forward Cameron Johnson, versatile two-way wing Mikal Bridges, and center Deandre Ayton. At 24, Ayton has already emerged as an impressive two-way force with a possible All-Star ceiling. Before going down with a right knee meniscus tear on November 6th, Johnson had taken a noticeable leap in his on-court production. Future draft picks (Phoenix still has all of its future picks as of now) could also be sent along to help replenish the Lakers' supply. Given that James is no longer much of a defender along the perimeter, the Suns would ideally want to hold onto versatile Bridges even if they were getting James back, but he could also become a big trade carrot for Los Angeles.

James would of course need to request to be dealt this summer to kick all this off, the Lakers would most likely defer to his wishes before pursuing this kind of stuff.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy