ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund attempts to battle opioid crisis

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7mhw_0k50OYxq00

Philadelphia plans to fight opioid epidemic with settlement funds 01:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The opioid crisis is hitting Philadelphia particularly hard. In 2021, there were nearly 1,300 overdose deaths in the city, but now, city leaders came up with a new plan to fight the epidemic.

"I want to walk freely. I want to be able to say that change has come," Patrice Rogers from the group Stop the Risk said.

Rogers has high hopes for her Kensington neighborhood. She founded Stop the Risk, an outreach program for people facing drug addiction and experiencing homelessness.

"These people need to be back home with their loved ones," Rogers said. "We need more community, more development, more jobs. We need revenue back down here."

On Thursday, the city released details on its Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund. The $200 million fund comes from a settlement with opioid manufacturers .

"This is an investment in community self-determination," Casey O'Donnell, from Impact Services, said. "Sometimes, as a lifelong Philadelphian, I question if we believe in that concept."

The initial focus will be on Kensington, which has become ground zero for the open-air drug market. The $200 million will be paid out over 18 years. This year's initial investment of $20 million will go to community groups, treatment services, housing and overdose response.

"Hopefully, these specific investments will help those suffering from addiction from being unsheltered will help families and children who have suffered from the crime of living here," Dr. Bill McKinney, executive director of New Kensington Community Development Corp. , said.

The speakers admitted that past plans have failed but are also convinced this plan will work.

"We're spending a lot of money and we have to know if that money is being spent in the right places," Councilman Mark Squilla, 1st district, said.

Squilla represents Kensington. He says an oversight committee will be established in City Hall but community groups in Kensington will also gauge progress.

As for Rogers, while she is hopeful, she also knows success isn't guaranteed.

"You can push the money, you can push the money," she said, "but what are you actually doing? What change will actually come from it?"

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Housing Authority reopening Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Along with many other things, housing costs continue to rise. In an effort to address the issue, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials announced they will be reopening the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist to an additional 10,000 people. The waiting list will only be open for two weeks. Applicants can submit submissions online only beginning Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 5. A lottery system will be used to select 10,000 applicants. Visit the Philadelphia Housing Authority's website for more details. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials enforce Philadelphia streeteries for new mandatory permit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enforcement begins Monday for streeteries throughout Philadelphia. As it stands now, no restaurants have been approved for a license.The Italian restaurant Ambrosia opened 10 months before the pandemic hit. The owner says the streetery not only saved his business but is the reason people dine there.Now they're one of the many restaurants in the city that must tear it down to comply with the new regulations.The Streets Department estimates the permit process could take up to 30 days before approval, and that includes paying over $1,700 for a license in addition to making necessary structural changes.Its customers like the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

D'Dummers Parade benefits child suffering from brain cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been nearly a week since the Mummers filled Broad Street, but a handful of Mummers strutted again Saturday.It was in Delaware County, at an event that began during the pandemic. That year, the big parade was canceled. Saturday, the event was held in honor of a little boy who was named the grand marshall.  With an army full of people behind him, 4-year-old Vincent Nowroozi led the D'Dummers Parade throughout the streets of Ridley Township.  "This is why we love it here, because of this type of support," Natalie Nowroozi, Vincent's mother, said. The D'Dummers Parade is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
neurologylive.com

The Definition of a Seizure, Clinical Controversies: Michael Sperling, MD

The Baldwin Keyes professor of neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, spoke with us at the 2022 AES Conference about the definition of a seizure. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. “In one sense, the definition of seizure technically incorporates things that clearly aren't seizures, spikes in high frequency oscillations and in the other sense, things that are clearly seizures by EEG, don't fit the definition.”
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Philly

Chinatown residents ready to fight against proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers arena fight in Chinatown is heating up. Those for and against it are making their positions clear.Chinatown residents are putting up a good fight against this proposed arena. They wanted to show how it's directly impacting them on Monday. "We are still the small guy here and we got to do what we can," President of the Philadelphia Suns, Harry Leong, said. "This is about community. Not about money." Chinatown residents united as one.Business owners, faith leaders, and community members walked through their streets on Monday to prove how close the proposed new Sixer's arena will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

2 people in their 60s in critical condition after Kensington fire: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say."They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive."  The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine whether or not the home had working smoke detectors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Famous Philadelphians donate $7 million to schools in the city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of Philadelphia's most famous celebrities are giving back to children in the city.Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced Monday they're donating $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in the city.They didn't say which schools are getting the money.The money will be used to pay for scholarships, computers and Wi-Fi connections for the next school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Town hall meeting over 76ers arena proposal in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A town hall meeting over the proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown is happening on Monday. This is just one of a series of meetings about the 76ers arena proposal.CBS Philadelphia was told there will be listening sessions where different groups can voice their concerns.The meetings will be held on Jan. 9, 18 and 29 at the Chinatown Community Center.Monday's meeting is for business owners and representatives.Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. is for Chinatown's residentsJan. 29 at 1 p.m. is for anyone who frequents the area.Organizers say they'll use comments from these sessions to craft their response to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia remains one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story that will get your skin crawling. Philadelphia is still one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States.The City of Brotherly Love finished third in Orkin's rankings of bed bug cities.The good news?That's one spot better than last year, when Philadelphia came in second.The rankings are based on where Orkin workers did the most bed bug treatments over the past year.Chicago finished in the top spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy