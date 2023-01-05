Read full article on original website
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR: Market activity in the final week of 2022
The Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot shows that new, pending and closed listings trailed behind 2021 levels in the last week of the year. Realtors entered 1,439 properties into the Houston Multiple Listing Service during the week ended Jan. 2, a 6.9% decline year over year. Pending listings trailed 2021 levels by a much larger margin, with only 1,136 listings going under contract compared to 1,710 the same time last year (a decrease of 33.6%).
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston’s 2023 apartment forecast: “Return to historical averages”
Commercial real estate company Berkadia has released its predictions for rental markets across the country in 2023. In 2022, Houston’s rental supply was at 93.6% occupancy. Berkadia predicts that this level will slightly decrease to 92.7% into 2023, as builders continue to develop multifamily properties in greater Houston. However, demand is likely to keep up with the pace of new apartment deliveries in 2023.
KHOU
2023 Real Estate Market Forecast
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Clutch City crash: Houston's recent economic growth ranked near last in U.S.
A new government report shows that the pandemic hit Houston's economy especially hard.
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land Regional Airport to begin removing trees hazardous to aircraft
The Sugar Land Regional Airport will soon comply with a Federal Aviation Administration requirement to remove trees in Cullinan Park that present a hazard for aircraft approaching and/or departing north of the runway, the City of Sugar Land announced in a news release. An aviation engineering firm was hired to...
spacecityweather.com
A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston
We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands
Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
coveringkaty.com
Johnson Development plans for 2800 homes in Katy, Waller County
KATY, WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Johnson Development and Plow Realty are planning a community of 2,800 homes on 1,146 acres in Katy, Waller County. The neighborhood will be near Morton Road and FM 2855. Infrastructure construction should begin during the second quarter of 2023, with builders receiving homesites...
KHOU
Thieves steal nearly $30K worth of copper from Houston business, owner says
HOUSTON — A local business owner said thieves were caught on camera in southeast Houston stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of copper, knocking their power out for days. Aaron German, the owner of a local State Farm business, said it's the second time his business has been...
mocomotive.com
Jugging in Splendora: Officials searching for man who stole ‘large sum of cash’ out of truck
SPLENDORA, Texas – Authorities need your help finding a man seen on video breaking into an SUV in Splendora and stealing what was only described as a “large sum of money.” WHAT IS JUGGING? Houston man arrested for ‘bank jugging,’ authorities urging awareness about new crime trend. According to Splendora…
