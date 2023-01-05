ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Agent Magazine

HAR: Market activity in the final week of 2022

The Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot shows that new, pending and closed listings trailed behind 2021 levels in the last week of the year. Realtors entered 1,439 properties into the Houston Multiple Listing Service during the week ended Jan. 2, a 6.9% decline year over year. Pending listings trailed 2021 levels by a much larger margin, with only 1,136 listings going under contract compared to 1,710 the same time last year (a decrease of 33.6%).
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston’s 2023 apartment forecast: “Return to historical averages”

Commercial real estate company Berkadia has released its predictions for rental markets across the country in 2023. In 2022, Houston’s rental supply was at 93.6% occupancy. Berkadia predicts that this level will slightly decrease to 92.7% into 2023, as builders continue to develop multifamily properties in greater Houston. However, demand is likely to keep up with the pace of new apartment deliveries in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2023 Real Estate Market Forecast

HOUSTON — To learn more about Amy Bernstein and the services at Bernstein Realty, visit bernsteinrealty.com. You can also follow them on Instagram @bernsteinrealty or give them a like on Facebook @BernsteinRealty.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands

Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Johnson Development plans for 2800 homes in Katy, Waller County

KATY, WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Johnson Development and Plow Realty are planning a community of 2,800 homes on 1,146 acres in Katy, Waller County. The neighborhood will be near Morton Road and FM 2855. Infrastructure construction should begin during the second quarter of 2023, with builders receiving homesites...
WALLER COUNTY, TX

