theScore
Sirianni: Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return game vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-game absence Sunday in a 22-16 win over the New York Giants but has yet to fully recover from his shoulder injury. "We didn't feel like there was more risk (of further injury), but I know he was hurting, and he was...
theScore
Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
theScore
LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia,...
After a CFP title game loss, what's next for Sonny Dykes and TCU?
Despite a lopsided loss in the national title game, TCU is in position to become the face of the new-look Big 12.
Kings head coach Mike Brown thrilled with improved paint defense in blowout win over Magic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 136-111 thumping of the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Kings head coach Mike Brown praises his team’s improved defense in the paint to limit their opponent to 42 points in the paint, the franchise best 23 three pointers in the victory, Harrison Barnes’ season high 30 points, matching a […]
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
theScore
Report: Cardinals exploring coaching candidates, Payton a possible target
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been gathering information on head coaching candidates as he weighs Kliff Kingsbury's future with the club, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Bidwill reportedly hasn't informed Kingsbury of any decision ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
theScore
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
theScore
Durant suffered MCL sprain, reportedly expected to miss 1 month
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Monday. He's expected to miss about a month, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant went down after Heat wing Jimmy...
theScore
Red Wings' Bertuzzi to return Tuesday after 16-game absence
Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed Monday. The forward has missed 16 games after sustaining a left hand injury on Nov. 30 that required surgery. He injured his right hand earlier in the season, forcing him to miss nine games in October.
theScore
Bucks rally from 17 down vs. Knicks to overcome Brunson's career night
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots. “Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”. And pretty soon,...
theScore
Curry probable to return Tuesday vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Monday, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Curry hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury Dec. 14 versus the Indiana Pacers. He was originally scheduled to miss at least two weeks. The...
theScore
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns
PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
WNBL Round 10 Preview: It's time for Flames, Lynx to send a warning
Last week it was the top of the table clashes, but this week it's all about the middle ground. In Round 10, those sitting on the cusp of the top four have a chance to make some headway in their quest to climb the ladder.
theScore
2023 NFL Draft order set for top 18: Bears pick 1st after Texans stun Colts
The Chicago Bears clinched the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion in Week 18. The Bears were positioned to pick second after falling to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Texans scored on fourth-and-20...
theScore
VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore
Report: Lamar has 'strong chance' to return for wild-card round
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has "a strong chance" to return for his team's wild-card matchup next weekend, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jackson is set to miss his fifth straight game Sunday due to a knee injury. He still has swelling in his knee and hasn't practiced since suffering the PCL sprain.
theScore
3 historic feats on the line in CFP national title game
Nobody in the college football world is surprised to see Georgia in the national championship game yet again, but underdog TCU's inclusion brings some added intrigue to the contest in Los Angeles. The Horned Frogs will be looking for their first national championship in 84 years, while the Bulldogs are...
theScore
No. 3 Ohio State avoids upset scare, downs Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as No. 3 Ohio State erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset with an 87-81 over Illinois Sunday. Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, a 13-0 run in the third quarter helped the Buckeyes (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) tie the game at 58 with 2:16 to go in the period.
theScore
Report: Panthers to interview Caldwell, Reich
The Carolina Panthers will interview Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, reports Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Caldwell has two previous stints as a head coach, leading the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. He boasts a career record of 62-50 with four playoff berths and five winning campaigns.
