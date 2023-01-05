Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Agent Magazine
Katy and Cypress named to Opendoor’s 20 hottest ZIP codes
The work-from-home revolution and pandemic shakeups made relocation a popular choice in 2022. Residential real estate platform Opendoor determined that the Houston suburbs of Katy and Cypress were two of the cities that heated up the most last year. Using data from their listing service, Opendoor calculated the top 20...
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
cw39.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
mocomotive.com
18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County
Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
Woman arrested in Fort Bend Co. in shooting death of bull rider
Bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, who had been set to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, was murdered after he competed at a fair in Salt Lake City in September.
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
Standing high water from Sunday storms lead to multiple crashes on North Freeway
Take it slow as you head out the door this morning! ABC13 captured the moment a METRO bus crashed into a car through standing high water on the North Freeway.
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alexandra Mealer, Harris County Judge candidate, among Republicans contesting election results
The Republican candidate for Harris County judge in last November’s election is challenging Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo’s victory, two months after she conceded. Alexandra del Moral Mealer is one of at least 12 losing Republican candidates on the Harris County ballot to contest the results of the election, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. Mealer lost by about 16,000 votes and had not previously indicated she planned to challenge the results.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Researchers test private wells near Jones Road Superfund Site after EPA report finds groundwater contamination is still a concern
Bo Svensson moved to his home in Northwest Harris County's Cypress area a couple of years ago. He liked the neighborhood's tall shady trees and big lots. "I wanted a better quality of life for myself and my wife and two daughters," he said. His house is on well water,...
Comments / 0