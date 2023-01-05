ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Agent Magazine

Katy and Cypress named to Opendoor’s 20 hottest ZIP codes

The work-from-home revolution and pandemic shakeups made relocation a popular choice in 2022. Residential real estate platform Opendoor determined that the Houston suburbs of Katy and Cypress were two of the cities that heated up the most last year. Using data from their listing service, Opendoor calculated the top 20...
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County

Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Alexandra Mealer, Harris County Judge candidate, among Republicans contesting election results

The Republican candidate for Harris County judge in last November’s election is challenging Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo’s victory, two months after she conceded. Alexandra del Moral Mealer is one of at least 12 losing Republican candidates on the Harris County ballot to contest the results of the election, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. Mealer lost by about 16,000 votes and had not previously indicated she planned to challenge the results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy