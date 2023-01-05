ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jackson State Transfer WR Kevin Coleman Jr. Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaIJl_0k50Kxh300

The slot receiver and former top-100 prospect is taking his talents to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's continued efforts to improve their passing game via the transfer portal took another major step forward on Thursday, as former Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. announced that he has committed to the Cardinals. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

While former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is usually who comes to mind when discussing Deion Sanders' recruiting success at Jackson State, Coleman was almost as big of a recruiting coup. Ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, he spurned Miami and Florida State to join Sanders and the Tigers.

On top of that, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound slot receiver from St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's was impactful during his true freshman campaign, catching 32 passes for 475 yards and three receiving touchdowns, with his yardage mark being the third-most on the team. He capped off his lone season in Jackson, Miss. with a career performance against N.C. Central in the Celebration Bowl, logging seven receptions for 137 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown.

Since Jeff Brohm took over as the Cardinals' head coach last month, he has made a deliberate attempt to build on their passing game via the portal. He was able to get Cal graduate transfer quarterback Jack Plummer to commit to Louisville, as well as wide receivers Jadon Thompson and Jimmy Calloway, who came over from Cincinnati and Tennessee.

Brohm also signed quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receivers William Fowles, Jahlil McClain and Cataurus Hicks last month during the early signing period. Louisville posted the 99th-ranked passing offense in 2021, and lose their top two pass catching options in wide receiver Tyler Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford to the NFL Draft. However, they do return their second and third wide receiver options in Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Braden Smith.

Coleman is the ninth player to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason. He also joins defensive linemen Stephen Herron and Rodney McGraw, safeties Rodney Neal and Myles Slusher, and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Kevin Coleman Jr.: Chris Day - The Commerical Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

