Luke Bennett and the Bond of a Brother On the Way to a National Title

The name Bennett has become Georgia Football royalty. But Stetson isn't the only Bennett on this year's team.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be led by senior signal caller Stetson Bennett IV this Monday night as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship game. Though Stetson will almost certainly receive all of the media attention, he won't be the only Bennett on the sidelines.

Stetson's younger brother Luke Bennett joined the team's roster as a PWO (preferred walk on) ahead of the 2022 season and has been multiple times congratulating and cheering with "The Mailman" on the sidelines.

Luke, who also attended Pierce County Highschool is similar to his brother in that he was not a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. But, the Pierce County wide-out elected to walk on for the Bulldogs (like his older brother) when Stetson announced that he would be returning to Georgia for the 2022 season.

“Stet just coming back for one more year, that's something that I'd never be able to get back: this year to play with him". He told 247sports "So I took the shot when it was handed to me.”

Though Luke has not made an "on-the-field" debut for the Bulldogs yet, he has stated that he is more than happy to be a part of this year's Georgia roster and to watch his brother play football for the team that they both grew up cheering for.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN