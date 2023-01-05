How To Watch Miami Heat At Phoenix Suns Friday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat play at the Suns Friday in Phoenix

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Footprint Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat N/A

VITALS: The Miami Heat and and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-112, win with Jimmy Butler blocking a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer on 11/14. With a victory, Miami will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 31-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 16-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

SUNS

F Mikal Bridges

F Dario Saric

C Deandre Ayton

G Landry Shamet

G Chris Paul

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the team's inconsistency: "Concentration, I guess maybe is one thing. We've got to stay locked into what we're doing and understanding every situation we've got to take advantage of it ... We just can't have the lack of concentration games and not playing up to the level that we know how to play to."

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent's play (; 0:56)

