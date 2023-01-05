Patriots Captains Express Support For Bills, Damar Hamlin: ‘We’re All In This Together’

Patriots captains Mac Jones, David Andrews and Devin McCourty were united in offering their thoughts and support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Western New York, some of their most revered team leaders have acknowledged that this has been a week like no other.

“It’s been unlike any football week I’ve been apart of, that’s for sure,” said center and team captain David Andrews.

Andrews sentiments were a common theme throughout the Pats team facilities on an otherwise damp, dreary Thursday afternoon in early January.

Just four days removed from the startling scene at Paycor Stadium — in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a potentially fatal injury during the team’s Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals — the Pats are attempting to return to business.

Still, as a member of their NFL brotherhood remains hospitalized, New England’s thoughts and hearts are with him; making this week’s training anything but usual.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, said Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. “There's a game at hand, but there's a lot bigger things than football...just trying to play the game we love, but it's tough."

The second-year Bills defensive back suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night game against Bengals . Hamlin remains in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon. However, recent updates indicate that the 24-year-old is showing “significant improvement” with regard to his condition, having regained consciousness and non-verbally interacting with his family and physicians.

In fact, one of Hamlin’s first questions to be asked via written communication: “ Who won the game ?”

“Damar,” responded one of his physicians, “You've won. You've won the game of life."

While there has not been a lot for which to smile over the past few days, hearing such news drew a smile from Jones.

“Honestly, that's pretty wild, said the Pats starter. “You can tell he’s a competitor that that’s the first thing he’s asking. I’m so glad he’s doing better.”

As so many fans watched the events of Monday night unfold with great anxiety, several Patriots were among them. Defensive team captain Devin McCourty has seen a lot during his 13-year career. Yet, he acknowledged that this was a uniquely scary situation.

“It was bone-crushing … heartbreaking,” McCourty said in a somber tone. “Injuries are part of the game, but you don’t expect something to happen of that magnitude.”

Though Patriots players continue to wish the best for Hamlin, the team knows that their focus must quickly shift to the gridiron. New England has the chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bills on Sunday. As such, the need to approach the game as a must-win situation.

The Pariots are aware of the game’s importance, as well as the potential of an emotional environment in Orchard Park this weekend.

“I've never played there [Buffalo] without it being a great atmosphere,” Andrews said. “Obviously they've gotta be feeling a lot better, like all of us here getting these updates... Hearing how the progress is going, it's going to be a great environment. It’s a big game, for us and them"

Jones shared similar thoughts, knowing full well that it take the team’s best effort to compete for a win over the reigning AFC East champions, as well as do their part to honor Hamlin’s love for the game.

“It’s all about Damar and his family, Jones acknowledged. “Obviously his being on their team is a lot of motivation for them … But, we have to go out there, compete and honor him on both sides of the ball, as well.”

Still, Jones recognizes that New England’s upcoming matchup with the Bills will be about a lot more than just a football game to so many people. Simply put, that is just fine with the Pats captain. In fact, Jones expressed his hope that a game of this magnitude (both logistically and emotionally) be given the chance to ease the tensions of rivalry — even if only for a day.

“We're all playing for Damar... We're all in this together. I think it's important to remember that football is a game that brings people together.”

Kickoff between the Patriots and Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

