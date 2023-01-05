ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Patriots Captains Express Support For Bills, Damar Hamlin: ‘We’re All In This Together’

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g729f_0k50Jgy900

Patriots captains Mac Jones, David Andrews and Devin McCourty were united in offering their thoughts and support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Western New York, some of their most revered team leaders have acknowledged that this has been a week like no other.

“It’s been unlike any football week I’ve been apart of, that’s for sure,” said center and team captain David Andrews.

Andrews sentiments were a common theme throughout the Pats team facilities on an otherwise damp, dreary Thursday afternoon in early January.

Just four days removed from the startling scene at Paycor Stadium — in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a potentially fatal injury during the team’s Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals — the Pats are attempting to return to business.

Still, as a member of their NFL brotherhood remains hospitalized, New England’s thoughts and hearts are with him; making this week’s training anything but usual.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, said Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. “There's a game at hand, but there's a lot bigger things than football...just trying to play the game we love, but it's tough."

The second-year Bills defensive back suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night game against Bengals . Hamlin remains in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon. However, recent updates indicate that the 24-year-old is showing “significant improvement” with regard to his condition, having regained consciousness and non-verbally interacting with his family and physicians.

In fact, one of Hamlin’s first questions to be asked via written communication: “ Who won the game ?”

“Damar,” responded one of his physicians, “You've won. You've won the game of life."

While there has not been a lot for which to smile over the past few days, hearing such news drew a smile from Jones.

“Honestly, that's pretty wild, said the Pats starter. “You can tell he’s a competitor that that’s the first thing he’s asking. I’m so glad he’s doing better.”

As so many fans watched the events of Monday night unfold with great anxiety, several Patriots were among them. Defensive team captain Devin McCourty has seen a lot during his 13-year career. Yet, he  acknowledged that this was a uniquely scary situation.

“It was bone-crushing … heartbreaking,” McCourty said in a somber tone. “Injuries are part of the game, but you don’t expect something to happen of that magnitude.”

Though Patriots players continue to wish the best for Hamlin, the team knows that their focus must quickly shift to the gridiron. New England has the chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bills on Sunday. As such, the need to approach the game as a must-win situation.

The Pariots are aware of the game’s importance, as well as the potential of an emotional environment in Orchard Park this weekend.

“I've never played there [Buffalo] without it being a great atmosphere,” Andrews said. “Obviously they've gotta be feeling a lot better, like all of us here getting these updates... Hearing how the progress is going, it's going to be a great environment. It’s a big game, for us and them"

Jones shared similar thoughts, knowing full well that it take the team’s best effort to compete for a win over the reigning AFC East champions, as well as do their part to honor Hamlin’s love for the game.

“It’s all about Damar and his family, Jones acknowledged. “Obviously his being on their team is a lot of motivation for them … But, we have to go out there, compete and honor him on both sides of the ball, as well.”

Still, Jones recognizes that New England’s upcoming matchup with the Bills will be about a lot more than just a football game to so many people. Simply put, that is just fine with the Pats captain. In fact, Jones expressed his hope that a game of this magnitude (both logistically and emotionally) be given the chance to ease the tensions of rivalry  — even if only for a day.

“We're all playing for Damar... We're all in this together. I think it's important to remember that football is a game that brings people together.”

Kickoff between the Patriots and Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Buffalo Bills return two kickoffs for touchdowns and secure win in first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, and in a play that seemed plucked from a movie, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in front of a packed house filled with tens of thousands of fans who erupted in celebration. The Bills went on to win 35-23, eliminating their division rival New England Patriots from playoff contention.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Damar Hamlin Patriots Bills

NFL players, fans pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL players, fans pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL players, fans pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. 23 / 45. NFL players, fans pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. 25 / 45. damar hamlin. 27 /...
CBS New York

Bills return opening kickoff for TD after pregame focus on Damar Hamlin

BOSTON -- Orchard Park was an emotionally charged place on Sunday afternoon. It took all of one play for the Bills to capitalize on that energy.With the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Week 18, and with a lot on the line for both teams, the Bills took the field with Damar Hamlin on the forefront of their minds.And after the Patriots deferred after winning the opening coin toss, New England kicked the ball off to start the game.The speedy Nyheim Hines caught that kick at his own 4-yard line, and he took it 96 yards untouched into the end...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Patriots rule out Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith ahead of critical game vs. Bills

FOXBORO – Facing a critical game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Patriots will be a bit shorthanded on each side of the ball.New England had listed cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith as questionable for the game. But on Saturday, the team downgraded each player to out.Sunday marks the sixth straight game Mills will miss while dealing with a groin injury.Smith will miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion against the Bengals.Cornerback Jonathan Jones, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and special teamer Brenden Schooler are the three players remaining as questionable for Sunday.Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Marcus Jones were both removed from the injury report this week after missing time with concussions.To make the playoffs, the Patriots need to beat the Bills or receive losses from the Dolphins and Jets along with a win Saturday night by the Jaguars.
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy