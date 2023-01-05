ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 5

Victorious Secret
4d ago

It's not a rodeo anymore, hasn't been for years. Beware of the criminal element on certain nights. The risk is too high. Don't let your loved ones attend rap night for sure.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstononthecheap.com

10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023 include Cirque Italia Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, Affordable YMCA membership and more!

Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 9, 2023, include Cirque Italia Presents Water Circus, Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, The Market at Sawyer Yards, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

RodeoHouston announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just released its full entertainment lineup to get you pumped for the big event!. Like every year, the entertainment lineup is filled with artists from every category, including pop, hip-hop, country and rock. RodeoHouston entertainment lineup. Brooks and Dunn - March...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
Corrie Writing

Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On

Houston is a city with a diverse and dynamic dining scene, and one of the best ways to experience a wide variety of flavors is by visiting a buffet. From Chinese to Brazilian to American cuisine, there are many excellent buffet options to be found throughout the city. Whether you're in the mood for all-you-can-eat seafood or a more upscale dining experience, these eight buffet places are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a plate (or three!) and dig in to the delicious offerings at Houston's best buffet restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas

When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy