OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released a vehicle description and other new details after a woman was injured along Interstate 85 in a reported road rage shooting. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about gunshots fired into a vehicle from another vehicle on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO