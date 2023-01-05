Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Vehicle description, new details released about road rage shooting along I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released a vehicle description and other new details after a woman was injured along Interstate 85 in a reported road rage shooting. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about gunshots fired into a vehicle from another vehicle on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2.
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in South Carolina
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
Man faces slew of charges following disturbance in SC
An Upstate man is facing a slew of charges following a disturbance Tuesday where deputies said he jumped through a window of a business and fell through the ceiling of another business.
Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
Woman found dead after response to 911 disturbance call, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Pickens County after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Easley, deputies said. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man
NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
Anderson police chief addresses recent gun violence
There have been two deadly shootings in the city of Anderson just days apart.
Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
Man arrested following shooting at gas station in Greenville Co.
Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night outside Mcdonald's in Greenville County.
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
