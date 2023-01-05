ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYFF4.com

Vehicle description, new details released about road rage shooting along I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released a vehicle description and other new details after a woman was injured along Interstate 85 in a reported road rage shooting. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about gunshots fired into a vehicle from another vehicle on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman

A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Deputies search for suspect vehicle following road …. Deputies search for suspect vehicle...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
UNION COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

