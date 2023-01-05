ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
musictimes.com

French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]

In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
musictimes.com

GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail

GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney ALMOST Got Into Accident While Recreating The Beatles' Crosswalk Image — What Happened?

Paul McCartney's daughter revealed that The Beatles member nearly got into an accident while trying to recreate the band's famous crosswalk image. McCartney's daughter Mary McCartney talked about the history of The Beatles' iconic crosswalk photo in her documentary, "If These Walls Could Sing." As part of it, her father agreed to do the walk again, but it almost caused the singer to get involved in an accident.
musictimes.com

Iggy Pop 'Hates' Grammys: Music Icon's Reason For THIS is Artists' Success?

Iggy Pop is one of the biggest names in music and is widely considered as the "Godfather of Punk," for his impeccable contribution and impact on the punk and rock genres. The rocker, now 76-years-old, sat recently with Classic Rock and became very candid on how he feels toward the Grammy Awards.
musictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo New Album Teaser Got Livvies Excited, Left Others Unamused?

At the second-year anniversary of her breakout single, "driver's license," Olivia Rodrigo gave her fans a sweet treat and a thank you message on Instagram. "Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u," Rodrigo posted along with a video of herself, presumably singing one of her new songs. "Thank u for everything."
musictimes.com

Wynonna Judd Noticed Shift In Mom Naomi's Demeanor Weeks Before Tragic Death [DETAILS]

Wynonna Judd is thinking back to the last time she performed with her mother last year, before Naomi surprised the world on April 30, 2022, in her Tennessee home. On the "Making Space With Hoda Kotb" podcast from the "Today" show, the other half of The Judds revealed that when they performed together at the CMT Awards in Nashville in April 2022, she saw some red flags that her mother wasn't in the proper frame of mind.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne NOT Retiring: Rockstar Reflects on His Upcoming TV Return

Ozzy Osbourne will not leave the entertainment industry anytime soon, but he reportedly feels nervous ahead of his upcoming project. BBC will release its reality series, "Home to Roost" featuring Osbourne and his family. The 10-part show will focus on the family's decision to go back to Buckinghamshire, England, after living in the US for decades. It came after he told the Observer he wanted to relocate after feeling fed up with mass shootings in the country.

