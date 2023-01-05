Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Offensive CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kanye West Goes Out in Public Again After ‘Missing’ for Weeks: Rapper Spotted With New Woman
Kanye West got out in public again after "missing" reports about him. West was spotted in public again with a new mystery woman Sunday afternoon as he drove around Beverly Hills with his Maybach. A news outlet released exclusive photos of the rapper and the woman before they walked into the Waldorf Astoria hotel.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]
In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Paul McCartney ALMOST Got Into Accident While Recreating The Beatles' Crosswalk Image — What Happened?
Paul McCartney's daughter revealed that The Beatles member nearly got into an accident while trying to recreate the band's famous crosswalk image. McCartney's daughter Mary McCartney talked about the history of The Beatles' iconic crosswalk photo in her documentary, "If These Walls Could Sing." As part of it, her father agreed to do the walk again, but it almost caused the singer to get involved in an accident.
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Jessie J Album 2023: Pregnancy Making Pop Star Feel 'Sick,' No New Music Coming Soon?
Over the past few days, Jessie J shared an exciting news to her fans as she announced her pregnancy. Today, she's giving her followers an update on how life is treating her amid her first trimester. Taking to her official Instagram account, the global pop star shared random stitched videos...
Iggy Pop 'Hates' Grammys: Music Icon's Reason For THIS is Artists' Success?
Iggy Pop is one of the biggest names in music and is widely considered as the "Godfather of Punk," for his impeccable contribution and impact on the punk and rock genres. The rocker, now 76-years-old, sat recently with Classic Rock and became very candid on how he feels toward the Grammy Awards.
Olivia Rodrigo New Album Teaser Got Livvies Excited, Left Others Unamused?
At the second-year anniversary of her breakout single, "driver's license," Olivia Rodrigo gave her fans a sweet treat and a thank you message on Instagram. "Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u," Rodrigo posted along with a video of herself, presumably singing one of her new songs. "Thank u for everything."
Wynonna Judd Noticed Shift In Mom Naomi's Demeanor Weeks Before Tragic Death [DETAILS]
Wynonna Judd is thinking back to the last time she performed with her mother last year, before Naomi surprised the world on April 30, 2022, in her Tennessee home. On the "Making Space With Hoda Kotb" podcast from the "Today" show, the other half of The Judds revealed that when they performed together at the CMT Awards in Nashville in April 2022, she saw some red flags that her mother wasn't in the proper frame of mind.
Yes, Nicole Byer dropped that F-bomb on Golden Globes red carpet to discuss new boo
Nicole Byer, host of "Nailed It," let the F-bomb fly when she was asked about her new boyfriend on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Ozzy Osbourne NOT Retiring: Rockstar Reflects on His Upcoming TV Return
Ozzy Osbourne will not leave the entertainment industry anytime soon, but he reportedly feels nervous ahead of his upcoming project. BBC will release its reality series, "Home to Roost" featuring Osbourne and his family. The 10-part show will focus on the family's decision to go back to Buckinghamshire, England, after living in the US for decades. It came after he told the Observer he wanted to relocate after feeling fed up with mass shootings in the country.
Insane price of beer at Byron Bay Beach Hotel sees patron slugged $19.40 for a pint of Peroni
A popular pub in the seaside town Byron Bay, Northern NSW, is charging almost $20 for a pint of Peroni, with locals dubbing the exorbitant price 'daylight robbery'.
