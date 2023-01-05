Britney Spears is making the most of her life after her 13-year-long conservatorship as the pop singer reunited with her Y2K bestie, Paris Hilton to relive their party days. The blonde bombshells got together to celebrate mutual friend and Hollywood manager Cade Hudson’s 35th birthday in Santa Monica this past Saturday. While the trio were all smiles in Hilton’s Instagram posts, fans accused the hotel heiress of photoshopping Spears into the pictures. One user wrote, “Is that an AI Britney? Look at her fingers. [What the f--k] Paris? You’re becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude.”

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO